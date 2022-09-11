LifeQuest of Arkansas set to honor two volunteers

LifeQuest of Arkansas is honoring two longtime instructors, board members and volunteers at its Founders Day Awards Celebration, Oct. 20 at Little Rock's Temple B'nai Israel.

Despite the length and breadth of their service to the organization, neither one of them thinks they've really earned their awards.

Richard "Dick" Williams, "of counsel" since retiring from the Little Rock law firm he helped found, Mitchell Williams, will receive the W. Jay Jernigan Award, named for LifeQuest's founder. He'll be only the fourth recipient of the honor in the nonprofit's four-decade-plus history.

"I am accepting this award on behalf of a group of speakers, the 'LifeQuest Law Crew,'" Williams says. That's a group of lawyers and judges who volunteer to teach two dozen LifeQuest classes a year.

Michael "Mike" Watts, former LifeQuest board treasurer, will receive the organization's Dedicated Service Award. But, "I'm accepting on behalf of all our volunteers," he says.

Jernigan founded LifeQuest in 1981 as the Shepherd Center of Little Rock, an ecumenical organization born out of more than a dozen area congregations, with a mission to create an interfaith educational component. Even though the name changed in 2003, LifeQuest, while it remains affiliated with the Shepherd's Centers of America and while its headquarters are still at a church -- west Little Rock's Second Presbyterian -- is no longer church-affiliated.

Executive Director Leah Greenfield describes it as essentially "a small liberal arts college for retired adults."

LifeQuest has heretofore mostly attracted attendees through word of mouth, or through casual contacts, or both.

That's how Williams, who has been connected to LifeQuest for more than 20 years, found out about it. He had recently retired from the law firm and had stopped by the Little Rock Athletic Club for a swim. There he encountered his doctor, who had retired a year earlier, and asked him for a way to keep busy in retirement. The doctor recommended LifeQuest.

"I started to attend to get a feel for it, and that was it," he recalls. "It's a way of staying engaged socially, intellectually and physically." (The course lineup includes, among other options, yoga classes. Other fall classes include "Paper Crafting," "Grandparenting Today," "Great Books Online," "Intro to Windows File Management" and "Survey of World Music" -- and that's just on Mondays.)

Williams doesn't just teach -- he often audits classes. If he's teaching at 11, he says, he arrives early and listens to the LifeQuest programs taking place at 9 and 10 a.m.

"I'm not sure there is a similar organization, and not just in Little Rock," he says. "Even in New York City, there's nothing to rival the breadth of what we do." Friends from there who have taken a look at LifeQuest's brochure confirm that.

Watts, who retired in 2014 after teaching accounting, tax and business law for 34 years at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has taught two classes outside the regular curriculum, both related to tax planning and charitable contributions. He joined the board in 2016 and has served as treasurer 2017-19 and again in 2021.

"I started coming here while I was still employed," he says, "eight or nine years. My wife was coming here and kept telling me, 'You've got to come to this. You've got to come to this.'"

What does he get out of the classes? "Knowledge. Entertainment. John Brummett is always interesting and informative." The Democrat-Gazette columnist is a dedicated, longtime supporter of LifeQuest; his Wednesday "Behind the Headlines" class remains one of LifeQuest's most popular offerings.

Williams and Watts say the LifeQuest board participates at all levels. "This board is real active," Watts says. "Members attend, teach, are involved in committees." Williams says the Curriculum Committee, on which he has sat since 2007, is "the most learned committee I've ever been on -- 22 members, representative of all the kinds of classes" that LifeQuest offers.

Williams notes that many LifeQuest instructors are, well, to put it mildly, eclectic, and certainly supremely qualified. The late David Dyer, for example, a Presbyterian minister, would gleefully discuss "everything under the sun, including the history of the world since the Big Bang." And the instructor list has career State Department employees, including a couple of former ambassadors. "I get a better insight from them than I get on CNN," Watts says.

The pandemic proved to be both a challenge -- "We've never had to do marketing until the pandemic," Greenfield admits -- and a benefit. While instruction shifting to Zoom came at the price of additional isolation to attendees, it also enabled the organization to substantially extend its reach.

"Folks are watching LifeQuest classes from all over the country," Greenfield says, and that has been drawing in dues-paying members, too, "all over Arkansas and elsewhere. There's a pocket of [folks] in Northwest Arkansas. We gained a member from Philadelphia and an instructor from Washington, D.C."

"Close friends in New York City can watch me if they want to," Williams adds.

LifeQuest offers 46 classes, 22 of which have an online capability, Greenfield says. It remains the largest of the country's Shepherd Centers in terms of breadth of educational programs, she says. But this Shepherd Center has more shepherds than sheep: "More instructors wanting to teach than we have room for."

Resuming in-person classes is important, Williams says. "The social component is so crucial for us. Two years of isolation has been so detrimental."

...

The Founders Day event at B'Nai Israel, 3700 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, kicks off Oct. 20 with a 5:30-7 p.m. cocktail reception and silent art auction, followed at 7 by a dinner, catered by the Clinton Center's 42 restaurant and bar, and the awards ceremony. LifeQuest volunteer Ann West will provide the keynote address. Admission is $65; proof of covid-19 vaccination will be required. Email llgreenfield@lifequestofarkansas.org or visit lifequestofarkansas.org.

Former board treasurer Michael “Mike” Watts (left) and board member Richard “Dick” Williams will receive awards for their volunteer work with LifeQuest at a Founders Day Awards Celebration, Oct. 20 at Little Rock’s Temple B’nai Israel. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





