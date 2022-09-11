LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City board OKs public-safety purchases | Resurvey due for Hillcrest Historic District | Library system marks Hispanic Heritage Month

Purchases OK'd for public safety

The Little Rock Board of Directors approved several purchases related to public safety at a meeting Tuesday.

Members adopted resolutions authorizing contracts with Motorola Solutions for software meant to redact video and audio ($52,470); Fusus, LLC for a software management system tied to the Police Department's new real-time crime center ($128,937); and ABM Supply for six binocular night-vision devices for the city's bomb squad and SWAT team ($61,950).

Historic district resurvey advances

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday authorized entering into a contract for up to roughly $67,300 with the firm Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson Inc. to resurvey the Hillcrest Historic District.

The historic district was last surveyed in 1990 and amended in 1992, according to the resolution, and best practices say to resurvey districts on the National Register of Historic Places every five years.

Four bids were received, according to the city. Little Rock will pay $2,647. Grant funding from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will cover the remainder.

The resolution was approved as part of the board's consent agenda.

Library celebrates Hispanic heritage

The Central Arkansas Library System will recognize Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, with special programs, according to a recent news release.

A kick-off celebration was scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library & Learning Center. Other events this month and next will follow.

More information, including the schedule, is available at cals.org/hispanic-heritage-month.

Campaign to fight hunger gears up

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. read a Hunger Action Month proclamation for this month at the start of Tuesday's city board meeting.

Observed in September, the campaign is meant to boost efforts to help people struggling with food insecurity.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Scott praised the "tireless work" of City Director Kathy Webb of Ward 3, who works as the chief executive officer of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance in addition to her position on the city board.