Little Rock Police investigating fatal shooting near 12th Street and Jonesboro Drive

Little Rock police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday night near the 1000 block of South Van Buren Street.

Officers found Aukemian Spencer, 19, about 9:45 p.m. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a white SUV near 12th Street and Jonesboro Drive. While medical personnel tried to save Spencer's life, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Two other occupants of the SUV were also shot. Both received medical attention and were listed in stable condition by police.

As of Saturday afternoon, detectives had yet to name a suspect in the shooting, said police spokesman Sgt. Eric Barnes.

While investigating the fatal shooting, officers and detectives learned of another vehicle struck by gunfire. The vehicle was carrying two adults and a 17-year-old. The occupants were reportedly injured by debris. Two received treatment for minor wounds at Arkansas Children's Hospital, according to the news release from the department.

Detectives determined that the shootings posed no immediate threat to the surrounding area.

Police urge anyone with information about the shootings to anonymously contact the department by calling 501-371-INFO (4636).