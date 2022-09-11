Local notes including ERC board members, stress management, cancer support

Lunch and Learn

Rogers Public Library is hosting a Lunch and Learn program from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 in the Friends of the Rogers Public Library Community Room. Christine Baxter from Humana will explain how to identify scams targeting seniors.

Feel free to bring a lunch; water will be provided.

Information: (479) 621-1152.

UAMS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Mindfulness Program is offering the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program online starting Sept. 27.

Participants learn mindfulness techniques that foster positivity, inner strength and peace, while providing useful skills for navigating difficulty, stress, illness and pain.

The program is an eight-week, nine-session training in mindful awareness and meditation skills. Classes meet weekly online for about two hours and for an all-day session toward the end of the course.

Orientation is 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 27. Classes one through eight meet from 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 4 to Nov. 22. The all-day class and retreat is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19.

The cost for the course is $300 and covers materials. UAMS employees may take the course for $250. Couples or families can receive a group rate of $225 per person. Scholarships are also available.

Information: mindfulness.uams.edu. or email uamsmindfulnessprogram@uams.edu.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Ballet

Western Arkansas Ballet Company & Guild is hosting a Pre-Nutcracker Audition Workshop Sept. 21. Girls and boys ages 6-12 will have the opportunity to learn "Nutcracker" and "Sleeping Beauty" choreography, how to dress for an audition, hair tips, successful audition hints, and dance practice. There will also be a fun craft, and a light individually packaged snack will be served.

Registration is $20 per person, and the deadline is Sept. 20.

Western Arkansas Ballet, a nonprofit performing arts organization, will hold open auditions for the 37th annual production of "The Nutcracker" and "Sleeping Beauty," the spring 2023 ballet. Candidates should be at least 6 years of age with at least two years' experience in dance and/or gymnastics; however, there are also parts available for adults and boys with little or no dance experience.

The auditions are Sept. 24 at the Western Arkansas Ballet Studio, 4701 Grand Ave. in Fort Smith. Wear appropriate dance clothing. There is a fee to audition.

Information: (479) 785-0152 or waballet.org.

Red Cross

During Sickle Cell Awareness Month in September, the American Red Cross emphasizes the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease, the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S.

Sickle cell disease impacts more than 100,000 people across the country, most of whom are of African descent. Regular blood transfusions are critical to managing extreme pain and life-threatening complications faced by many. Unfortunately, they may develop an immune response against blood from donors that is not closely matched to their own. However, because most individuals who are Black have unique structures on their red blood cells that are not often found in other donor populations, 1 in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease.

As summer ends, book a time to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank you, all who come to give through Sept. 18 will get an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Information: redcrossblood.org/ourblood.

Cyber Security

A free cyber security class will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 17 at the First Presbyterian Church of Rogers, 1901 S. 26th St. in Rogers.

"Understanding Hackers, the Kinds of Attacks They Perform, and the Real Internet" will be presented by Gregg Robbins. This is the first of three free classes that will be held in the church library.

No special technical skills are required. The presentation is suitable for a broad audience middle-school age and older. An open question and answer time will follow the presentation.

Class space is limited. Registration is required by Sept. 14.

Information: (479) 636-5542, fpcrogers.com or email secretary@fpcrogers.com.

ERC

The Elizabeth Richardson Center, serving individuals with disabilities in Northwest Arkansas, has announced the addition of two new board members, Jeremy Woody and Dr. Josephine Park.

Jeremy Woody is the EVP, Market Executive for Legacy National Bank, a locally owned bank based out of Springdale. He currently serves as the president of Bentonville FC Prodigy soccer club and has recently been selected to the Leadership Arkansas Class XVII.

Park, a Fort Smith native, has been practicing as a pediatrician at Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics since 2008. After graduating from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 1997 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, she attended medical school and completed her pediatric residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.

Information: ercinc.org.

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods announced its commitment of $2.5 million to address food insecurity by partnering with Feeding America member food banks to provide greater access to protein in communities facing hunger. This September, during Hunger Action Month, Tyson is also donating 2.5 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 10 million meals, to alleviate hunger.

Tyson Foods will allocate $1 million of its donation to support Equitable Food Access grants, which aim to improve access to nutritious food among people experiencing the highest rates of food insecurity, with a focus on communities of color and/or people living in rural communities.

The remainder of Tyson's $2.5 million donation will go towards Feeding America and member food banks' efforts to expand capacity to repack bulk or private label protein products into family size quantities, thus increasing the types of protein that can easily be donated and distributed.

Since 2006, Tyson Foods has donated almost $3.5 million to Feeding America and $223 million of protein to local member food banks.

Information: tysonfoods.com.