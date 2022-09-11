Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting Tuesday in Fayetteville

BENTONVILLE -- A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a deadly shooting in Fayetteville.

Keyvon Jarrett, 22, turned himself into Conway police and was later taken to the Washington County Detention Center, according to a post on the Fayetteville Police Department's Facebook page.

Jarrett was arrested in connection with the shooting of Edwin Swan, 28, in the parking lot of the McDonald's restaurant on College Avenue.

The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m Tuesday, according to information from Fayetteville police. An officer was nearby and heard gunshots, police said. The officer went to the McDonald's at 1641 N. College Ave. and found a man who had been shot.

The first officer on the scene and others who arrived later provided medical aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer for the Police Department, said a 28-year-old man was found in the parking lot and had been shot once at close range.