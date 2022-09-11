Man given 10 years for attacks

A 36-year-old Jacksonville drug dealer on federal probation who beat up his wife and shot an acquaintance in separate events has accepted a 10-year prison sentence.

Sentencing papers filed last week show Donnell Antonio Thomas pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on a family member, third-degree domestic battering and first-degree battery in exchange for the 10-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton.

Under the conditions of Thomas’ plea agreement, negotiated by prosecutors Claire Maddox and Alexa Vetsch and public defender Jason Kordsmeier, an aggravated robbery charge was dropped and his sentence will run concurrently with the 4¼-year sentence Thomas received for violating his federal probation.

Court records show Franklin Hinton, 56, of Fayetteville was shot in the leg — a wound requiring emergency surgery to repair — about 7 p.m. May 14, 2020, at 108 Lonsdale Circle in Jacksonville where he said he had been visiting friends and family. Hinton’s brother-in-law, homeowner Luther Hartwell, identified Thomas as the shooter, recognizing the defendant as a former neighbor.

Hinton said he was leaving the gathering when Thomas called him over to the sport utility vehicle Thomas was sitting in. Hinton said as he got into the vehicle, Thomas put a gun in his face and said, “Come up off that money!” Hinton said he pushed the weapon away and ran, describing how he heard two shots as he fled, but not immediately realizing he’d been hit.

At the time, Thomas had been out of prison for less than a year. Federal court records show he had been released from federal prison for crack-cocaine trafficking convictions in Iowa that netted him a 20-year sentence in 2009. That term was to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

However, Thomas petitioned to have his sentence reduced in March 2019 under the Fair Sentencing Act and persuaded a federal judge to reduce his prison sentence to time served, granting Thomas immediate release and reducing his probation to eight years.

Arrested about four months after the shooting, Thomas, spent two weeks in jail before being released on posting $7,500 bond in September 2020.

His next encounter with Jacksonville police was Aug. 22, 2021, at his home, 1215 Melrose Drive, when his wife, 34-year-old Marlesha Thomas, reported that a few hours earlier Donnell Thomas had dragged her by her hair, got on top of her and choked her so hard she had trouble breathing, court filings show. She said she got her car keys to leave, but Thomas had grabbed her hand and bit her until she released the keys.

Thomas denied harming the woman, telling police they had only argued. Officers reported seeing no injuries on the woman. Thomas fought off the police attempt to arrest him and fled. He was not arrested for another five months.

Little Rock police report that Thomas and another man were shot March 18, 2020, at the Governors Park apartments.

Officers were called to the complex at 7820 W. Capitol Ave. where they found the front door open to 34-year-old Marquelle Deamone Hopkins’ apartment and blood on the floor, according to a police report.

The apartment was empty, with Hopkins’ having driven himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face, which he told police was inflicted by Thomas. The report states that police found Thomas with a gunshot wound to his arm at the De Soto Park apartments, 801 S. Rodney Parham Road. Thomas said he’d been shot by Hopkins.

The men were released without charges but the resulting investigation turned up evidence of cocaine trafficking by Hopkins that led to him receiving an eight-year prison term in March 2021, court files show.