Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Cagney Jarrod Pickett, 32, and Bianca J. Fletcher, 31, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 29.

Jody Allen Ezell, 54, and Teri M. Matthews, 54, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 7.

Alonzo Keith Brown, 56, and Shirley Renee Carroll, 58, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 26.

Cornell Griffin, 47, and Vanessa Leann Chitman, 36, both of Little Rock, recorded Aug. 26.

Terry D. Coffman, 48, and Melissa Amber Crook, 39, both of Sheridan, recorded Sept. 7.

Cory Daniel A. Pierce, 34, and Mariah Nicole Graham, 23, both of White Hall, recorded Sept. 1.

Wade McPherson Garner, 25, and Aaliysha Brown, 27, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Sept. 8.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Kip Beasley v. Karen Beasley, granted Aug. 31.

Shirlee Donaldson v. Stanley Donaldson, granted Sept. 1.

Shakelia Smith v. Kevin Smith, granted Sept. 1.