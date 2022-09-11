The following marriage licenses were recorded Aug. 30 - Sept. 6 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Aug. 30

Johnny Wayne Dye, 70, Cane Hill, and LaWanna Darlene Burrows, 57, Fort Smith

James Bradley Meador, 35, and Lindsey Nicole Creek, 33, both of Hackett

Sept. 1

Darwin R. Shull Jr., 50, and Christina Lynn Sykes, 49, both of Fort Smith

Shawn Lee Smith, 40, and Kimberly Rene Brothers, 35, both of Barling

Sept. 2

David Eugene Borges, 64, and Catherine Marie Borges, 52, both of Fort Smith

James Erwin McGarrah, 74, and Patricia Ineze Cluck, 78, both of Fort Smith

Gregory Michael Rice, 41, and Madeline Marie Jones, 24, both of Barling

William Jehovany Ramos, 25, and Helen Maritza Raya, 25, both of Fort Smith

Sean Michael Conklin, 48, and Lori Sue Williams, 45, both of Oklahoma City

Sean Matthew Stewart, 53, and Teresa Anne Howard, 52, both of Hackett

Mason Colby Pierce, 32, and Tiffanne Adale Maxwell, 31, both of Muse, Okla.

Travis Joe Bullard, 45, Hackett, and Rachael Dakota Two-Feather Smith, 38, Fort Smith

Kieran Jace Tom, 22, and Makayla Darlene Thacker, 23, both of Greenwood

Carlos Alberto Cortez Castro, 35, and Monica Aseves, 41, both of Fort Smith

Sept. 6

Benjamin J. Klopfenstein, 31, Fort Smith, and Elizabeth Marie Goll, 33, Roanoke, Va.