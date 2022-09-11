The following marriage licenses were recorded Aug. 30 - Sept. 6 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Aug. 30
Johnny Wayne Dye, 70, Cane Hill, and LaWanna Darlene Burrows, 57, Fort Smith
James Bradley Meador, 35, and Lindsey Nicole Creek, 33, both of Hackett
Sept. 1
Darwin R. Shull Jr., 50, and Christina Lynn Sykes, 49, both of Fort Smith
Shawn Lee Smith, 40, and Kimberly Rene Brothers, 35, both of Barling
Sept. 2
David Eugene Borges, 64, and Catherine Marie Borges, 52, both of Fort Smith
James Erwin McGarrah, 74, and Patricia Ineze Cluck, 78, both of Fort Smith
Gregory Michael Rice, 41, and Madeline Marie Jones, 24, both of Barling
William Jehovany Ramos, 25, and Helen Maritza Raya, 25, both of Fort Smith
Sean Michael Conklin, 48, and Lori Sue Williams, 45, both of Oklahoma City
Sean Matthew Stewart, 53, and Teresa Anne Howard, 52, both of Hackett
Mason Colby Pierce, 32, and Tiffanne Adale Maxwell, 31, both of Muse, Okla.
Travis Joe Bullard, 45, Hackett, and Rachael Dakota Two-Feather Smith, 38, Fort Smith
Kieran Jace Tom, 22, and Makayla Darlene Thacker, 23, both of Greenwood
Carlos Alberto Cortez Castro, 35, and Monica Aseves, 41, both of Fort Smith
Sept. 6
Benjamin J. Klopfenstein, 31, Fort Smith, and Elizabeth Marie Goll, 33, Roanoke, Va.