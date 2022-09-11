• The defense for R. Kelly and two co-defendants rested Friday at the R&B singer's trial on charges of trial-fixing, child pornography and enticing minors for sex, with closing arguments and the start of jury deliberations set for this week. Minutes before resting, Kelly co-defendant and ex-business manager Derrell McDavid ended three days on the stand. He testified that he had believed Kelly when he denied abusing minors, but said he started having doubts during the trial. Kelly and McDavid are charged with fixing Kelly's 2008 state child pornography trial -- at which Kelly was acquitted -- by threatening witnesses and concealing video evidence. Both also face child pornography charges. A third co-defendant, Kelly associate Milton Brown, is accused of receiving child pornography. Prosecutors normally get a chance to call witnesses in rebuttal of the defense case, but when they told Judge Harry Leinenweber on Friday that they needed some time to prepare, he said there would be no rebuttal and the case would go straight to closing arguments Monday. Kelly, 55, already was sentenced to 30 years in prison in June after a federal trial in New York. Known for his smash hit "I Believe I Can Fly" and for sex-infused songs such as "Bump n' Grind," Kelly sold millions of albums even after allegations of sexual misconduct began circulating in the 1990s. Widespread anger emerged after the #MeToo reckoning and the 2019 docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly."

• A visit to Houston on Friday by the Dutch queen highlighted a long friendship between Texas and the Netherlands that grew from their fight against a mutual enemy -- flooding. While meeting with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Queen Maxima learned how the Netherlands has worked with local officials on efforts to mitigate the impact of flooding after the destruction that Hurricane Harvey wreaked in 2017. The queen also met with state and federal officials and heard about how Dutch engineers and academics have been helping Texas in the development of what could be the largest storm surge barrier in the world. The system in nearby Galveston, which has been under discussion since Hurricane Ike in 2008, was inspired by structures in the Netherlands. Queen Maxima, who also visited Austin and the San Francisco Bay Area last week, said she was impressed that the two countries' strategies could preserve the economy and the environment, "but also [produce] knowledge to actually help the rest of the world." "We need you, so thank you very much, and I hope you continue this fantastic cooperation," she said. Turner said many of the strategies that have been developed with the help of the city's Dutch partners, including prairie conservation efforts, will soon be implemented. "But we want our community not only to respond and to recover but to grow and to thrive, to build forward from recovery. We don't want to build back. Building back is building for failure. We want to build forward," he said.

Queen Maxima, of the Netherlands, signs a book with Houston Mayor Sylvester at City Hall on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)



Steve Costello, chief recovery officer with the Mayor's Office, left, walks with Queen Maxima, of the Netherlands, at Allen's Landing to a boat ride along Buffalo Bayou Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)



Queen Maxima, of the Netherlands, waves to a gathering of school children as she walks with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner as she arrives at City Hall on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)



Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner presents Queen Maxima of the Netherlands with a pair of cowboy hats during a welcoming ceremony at City Hall on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)



Queen Maxima, of the Netherlands, gets a tour around Buffalo Bayou from Allen's Landing, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

