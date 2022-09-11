NFL Week 1 capsules

Steelers at Bengals

Noon (CBS)

LINE Bengals by 6 1/2

SERIES Steelers lead 67-38; Bengals beat Steelers 41-10 on Nov. 28, 2021

LAST SEASON Steelers lost to Chiefs in AFC wild-card round; Bengals lost to Rams in Super Bowl LVI

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(29) 93.1RUSH102.5 (23)

(15) 222.2PASS259.0 (7)

(23) 315.4YARDS361.5 (13)

(21) 20.2POINTS27.1 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(32) 146.1RUSH102.5 (5)

(9) 215.1PASS248.4 (26)

(24) 361.1YARDS350.8 (18)

(20) 23.4POINTS22.1 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Mitch Trubisky takes over the starting QB job for the Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement.

Saints at Falcons

Noon (Fox)

LINE Saints by 5 1/2

SERIES Falcons lead 54-42; Saints beat Falcons 30-20 on Jan. 9, 2022

LAST SEASON Saints and Falcons missed the playoffs

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(15) 117.1RUSH85.4 (31)

(32) 187.4PASS218.4 (16)

(28) 304.5YARDS303.8 (29)

(19) 21.4POINTS18.4 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(4) 93.5RUSH131.9 (27)

(14) 224.8PASS232.5 (18)

(7) 318.2YARDS364.4 (26)

(4) 19.7POINTS27.0 (T-29)

WHAT TO WATCH Dennis Allen takes over for Sean Payton as the Saints' head coach and will look to get New Orleans back to the playoffs after an injury-plagued 2021 season.

Ravens at Jets

Noon

LINE Ravens by 6 1/2

SERIES Ravens lead 9-2; Ravens beat Jets 42-21 on Dec. 12, 2019

LAST SEASON Ravens and Jets missed the playoffs

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.JETS (RK)

(3) 145.8RUSH98.1 (27)

(13) 233.0PASS208.3 (30)

(6) 378.8YARDS306.4 (26)

(17) 22.0POINTS18.2 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAVENSVS.JETS (RK)

(1) 84.5RUSH138.3 (29)

(32) 278.9PASS259.4 (30)

(25) 363.4YARDS397.6 (32)

(19) 23.1POINTS29.6 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH Joe Flacco starts at QB for the Jets against his former team with 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson out (knee)

Browns at Panthers

Noon

LINE Browns by 1 1/2

SERIES Panthers lead 4-2; Browns beat Panthers 26-20 on Dec. 9, 2018

LAST SEASON Browns and Panthers missed the playoffs

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(4) 145.4RUSH 108.4 (20)

(27) 195.3PASS190.5(29)

(18) 340.6YARDS298.9 (30)

(20) 20.5POINTS17.9 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(12) 109.2RUSH113.8 (18)

(5) 202.3PASS192.1 (4)

(5) 311.5YARDS305.9 (2)

(T-13) 21.8POINTS23.8 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Christian McCaffrey is back in the Panthers' starting lineup after missing 23 of the past 33 games because of various injuries. The health of McCaffrey is crucial for a franchise that has not been to the playoffs since 2017.

Colts at Texans

Noon

LINE Colts by 7 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 31-9; Colts beat Texans 31-0 on Dec. 5, 2021

LAST SEASON Colts and Texans missed the playoffs

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(2) 149.4RUSH83.6(32)

(26) 197.7PASS194.4(28)

(16) 347.1YARDS278.1 (32)

(9) 26.5POINTS16.5 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.TEXANS (RK)

(10) 109.1RUSH142.2 (31)

(19) 234.1PASS242.2 (23)

(16) 343.2YARDS384.4 (31)

(T-9) 21.5POINTS25.5 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Matt Ryan will be the Colts' sixth consecutive season-opening starter at QB since 2017. Ryan was acquired by Indianapolis after spending 14 seasons in Atlanta.

Jaguars at Commanders

Noon

LINE Commanders by 2 1/2

SERIES Washington leads 6-1; Washington beat Jaguars 16-13 on Dec. 16, 2018

LAST SEASON Jaguars and Washington missed the playoffs

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.COMM. (RK)

(22) 103.2RUSH121.2 (12)

(22) 202.1PASS202.4 (21)

(27) 305.4YARDS323.6 (21)

(32) 14.9POINTS19.7 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.COMM. (RK)

(T-23) 125.1RUSH104.4 (8)

(17) 227.9PASS254.9 (29)

(20) 353.1YARDS359.3 (22)

(23) 26.9POINTS25.5 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH It's the first game for Washington with the new Commanders nickname after using the Washington Football Team moniker from 2020-21.

Patriots at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Dolphins by 3 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 59-54; Dolphins beat Patriots 33-24 on Jan. 9, 2022

LAST SEASON Patriots lost to Bills in AFC wild-card round; Dolphins missed the playoffs

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(8) 126.5RUSH92.2 (30)

(14) 226.9PASS214.8 (17)

(15) 353.4YARDS307.0 (25)

(6) 27.2POINTS19.7 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(22) 123.7RUSH109.8 (14)

(2) 187.1PASS227.7 (16)

(4) 310.8YARDS337.5 (15)

(2) 17.8POINTS21.9 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH The Dolphins have a new coach (Mike McDaniel) and a new top wide receiver (Tyreek Hill). If Tua Tagovailoa doesn't perform to expectations, Miami will likely have a new QB in 2023.

Eagles at Lions

Noon

LINE Eagles by 4 1/2

SERIES Eagles lead 18-16-2; Eagles beat Lions 44-6 on Oct. 31, 2021

LAST SEASON Eagles lost to Bucs in NFC wild-card round; Lions missed the playoffs

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.LIONS (RK)

(1) 159.7RUSH110.9 (19)

(25) 200.2PASS211.6 (18)

(14) 359.9YARDS322.6 (22)

(12) 26.1POINTS19.1 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.LIONS (RK)

(9) 107.9RUSH135.1 (28)

(11) 220.9PASS244.7 (24)

(10) 328.8YARDS379.8 (29)

(18) 22.6POINTS27.5 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles led the NFL in rushing last season with 2,715 yards and 25 TD. They'll go up against a Lions team today that was 28th against the run a year ago.

49ers at Bears

Noon

LINE 49ers by 6 1/2

SERIES 49ers lead 35-32-1; 49ers beat Bears 33-22 on Oct. 31, 2021

LAST SEASON 49ers lost to Rams in NFC Championship Game; Bears missed the playoffs

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.BEARS (RK)

(7) 127.4RUSH118.7 (14)

(12) 248.3PASS188.6 (30)

(7) 375.7YARDS307.4 (24)

(13) 25.1POINTS18.3 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERSVS.BEARS (RK)

(7) 103.5RUSH125.1 (T-23)

(6) 206.5PASS191.6 (3)

(3) 310.0YARDS316.7 (6)

(T-9) 21.5POINTS23.9 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Trey Lance is now the starting QB for the 49ers, who played in the NFC Championship Game last season and have aspirations of going far in January once again.

Chiefs at Cardinals

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 6 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 9-3-1; Chiefs beat Cardinals 26-14 on Nov. 11, 2018

LAST SEASON Chiefs lost to Bengals in AFC Championship Game; Cardinals lost to Rams in NFC wild-card game

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.CARDS (RK)

(16) 115.0RUSH122.1

(4) 281.8PASS251.5

(3) 396.8YARDS373.6

(4) 28.2POINTS26.4

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.CARDS (RK)

(21) 117.6RUSH114.8

(27) 251.4PASS214.4

(27) 368.9YARDS329.2

(8) 21.4POINTS21.5 (T-9)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes played for Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech before being drafted by Kansas City in 2017.

Packers at Vikings

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Packers by 1 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 64-56-3; Packers beat Vikings 37-10 on Jan. 2, 2022

LAST SEASON Packers lost to 49ers in NFC divisional round; Vikings missed the playoffs

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(18) 111.8RUSH113.5 (11)

(8) 253.8PASS249.3 (10)

(10) 365.6YARDS362.8 (9)

(9) 26.5POINTS25.0 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(11) 109.1RUSH130.7 (26)

(10) 219.1PASS252.9 (28)

(9) 328.2YARDS383.6 (30)

(14) 21.8POINTS25.1 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH How will Packers QB Aaron Rodgers respond without WR Davante Adams (now in Las Vegas) in the Green Bay offense?

Raiders at Chargers

3:25 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 3 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 66-56-2; Raiders beat Chargers 35-32 (OT) on Jan. 9, 2022

LAST SEASON Raiders lost to Bengals in AFC wild-card round; Chargers missed the playoffs

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(28) 95.1RUSH107.9 (21)

(6) 268.6PASS282.4 (T-2)

(11) 363.8YARDS390.2 (4)

(18) 22.0POINTS27.9 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(19) 114.3RUSH138.9 (30)

(13) 222.9PASS221.2 (12)

(14) 337.2YARDS360.1 (23)

(26) 25.8POINTS27.0 (T-29)

WHAT TO WATCH It's a rematch of last year's Week 18 thriller won by Las Vegas in OT, which gave the Raiders a wild-card berth and left the Chargers out of the playoffs.

Giants at Titans

3:25 p.m.

LINE Titans by 5 1/2

SERIES Tied 6-6; Titans beat Giants 17-0 on Dec. 16, 2018

LAST SEASON Giants missed the playoffs; Titans lost to Bengals in AFC divisional round

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.TITANS (RK)

(24) 99.3RUSH141.4 (5)

(31) 188.0PASS201.1 (24)

(31) 287.3YARDS342.5 (17)

(31) 15.2POINTS24.6 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.TITANS (RK)

(25) 129.0RUSH84.6 (2)

(15) 225.8PASS245.2 (25)

(21) 354.8YARDS329.8 (12)

(23) 24.5POINTS20.8 (T-5)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Derrick Henry hopes to remain healthy this season and return to his NFL Offensive Player of the Year form from the 2020 season when he rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 TD.

Bucs at Cowboys

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Buccaneers by 2 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 15-5; Bucs beat Cowboys 31-29 on Sept. 9, 2021

LAST SEASON Bucs lost to Rams in NFC divisional round; Cowboys lost to 49ers in NFC wild-card round

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(26) 98.4RUSH124.6 (9)

(1) 307.6PASS282.4 (2)

(2) 405.9YARDS407.0 (1)

(2) 30.1POINTS31.2 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(3) 92.5RUSH112.8 (16)

(21) 238.9PASS238.2 (20)

(13) 331.5YARDS351.0 (19)

(T-5) 20.8POINTS21.1 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH For the second consecutive season, Tampa Bay and Dallas meet in the season opener. This time around, it's the Cowboys who are hosting.

Broncos at Seahawks

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Broncos by 6 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead 35-21; Broncos beat Seahawks 27-24 on Sept. 9, 2018

LAST SEASON Broncos and Seahawks missed the playoffs

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(13) 119.1RUSH122.0 (11)

(19) 211.4PASS201.9 (23)

(19) 330.5YARDS323.9 (20)

(T-23) 19.7POINTS23.2 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.SEAHAWKS (RK)

(15) 111.3RUSH113.6 (17)

(8) 214.8PASS265.5 (31)

(8) 326.1YARDS379.1 (28)

(3) 18.9POINTS21.5 (T-9)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Russell Wilson makes his Broncos debut against the franchise he helped lead to a Super Bowl championship in 2013 and to the NFC playoffs 8 times.