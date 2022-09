After a two-year hiatus, SoMa After Dark returned Sept. 2 on the south end of Main Street.

Vendors set up at Bernice Garden while shops stayed open later than normal. Several spots -- including Bark Bar, Esse Purse Museum and Pink Olive -- had special perks for teachers who just returned to their classrooms.

SoMa After Dark was launched in April 2019 and was held the first Friday of each month. The covid-19 pandemic put the kibosh on the fun in 2020.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal