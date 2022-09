Northwest Arkansas divorces

The following divorces granted were recorded Aug. 31 - Sept. 6 in Benton and Washington County clerks' offices.

BENTON COUNTY

21-13. Samantha Howard v. Suyapa Howard

21-1296. Norma Gilchrist v. Thomas Gilchrist

21-1036. Rosa Quijada v. Jose Quijada

22-78. Gary Patterson v. Alexandra Patterson

22-499. Brooke Smallwood v. Austin Moody

22-651. Ana Mireles v. Eduardo Nava

22-676. Joana Medel Cruz v. Ricardo Gonzalez

22-747. Kevin Payne v. Gay Payne

22-760. Lloyd Keith v. Patty Keith

22-771. Adrian Ramirez v. Jerrica Ramirez

22-987. Vojislav Radosavljevic v. Yvonne Scorse

22-1054. Sarah Shoemaker v. William Shoemaker

22-1067. Aleisa Northrip v. Sean Northrip

22-1070. Rathish Krishnankutty v. Vijayalakshmi Velu

22-1075. Tracey Kim v. Byunggu Kim

22-1120. Juan Rosales v. Maria Hernandez

22-1133. Lori Selassie v. Abiy Selassie

22-1179. Kimberly Lauderdale v. Francis Lauderdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY

21-1784. Glen Hoffman v. Melissa Hoffman

22-244. Nancy Seward v. Steven Seward

22-657. Nicole McClelland v. Peyton Falk

22-658. William Ahrens v. Sarah Daigle

22-808. Gabriela Gonzalez v. Isidro Ramirez

22-920. Jana Runge v. Daniel Runge

22-1007. Brittany Foster v. Joshua Foster

22-1009. Patty Hopkins v. Rocky Hopkins

22-1024. John Stamps v. Denice Roberts

22-1097. Raymundo Infante Ochoa v. Ana Mendez-Vasquez

22-1099. Nathan West v. Wendy West

22-1112. Jessica Messick v. Gary Messick

22-1118. Latosha Edwards v. Avery Edwards

22-1166. Landry Lake v. Trista Lake