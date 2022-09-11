MOTOR SPORTS

Xfinity goes to Gragson

Noah Gragson outran the rain and Justin Allgaier to win the rain-shortened NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Kansas Speedway. Gragson survived a two-lap shootout to win the second stage, after which the race was considered official. He used a great restart after the race's first caution to assume the lead and held the advantage when rain caused the caution flags to come out with eight laps left in the stage. After some back-and-forth, NASCAR called the race official. Gragson won for the 10th time in the series, fifth time this season and second consecutive week after a dramatic victory at Darlington. Before Saturday, Kansas Speedway was the only track where he failed to record a top-10 finish. Allgaier finished second, followed by points leader Ty Gibbs. The Xfinity Series regular season will conclude next week at Bristol.

FOOTBALL

Raiders, TE reach deal

Star tight end Darren Waller has agreed on a three-year contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said the sides reached the deal on Saturday that adds $51 million to Waller's existing contract that was previously set to pay him about $7 million in each of the next two seasons. The reworked deal will pay Waller an average of a little more than $13 million a season through 2026. The new money average of $17 million a year exceeds the top existing deal at the position that pays San Francisco's George Kittle $15 million per season. Waller had previously had the 18th highest average annual salary at the position.

Ravens' tackle out vs. Jets

Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of today's season opener against the New York Jets. The Ravens announced Saturday that Stanley would not make the trip with the team to face the Jets. He played only one game last season and is still trying to work his way back from ankle problems. Stanley, a 2019 All-Pro, finished the 2020 season on injured reserve and hardly has played since then.

HOF coach dies at 84

Frank Cignetti, who carved out a Hall of Fame career spending a lifetime in coaching, including 20 years turning his alma mater Indiana (Pa.) into a Division II power, has died. He was 84. IUP, where Cignetti coached from 1986-2005, announced Cignetti's passing Saturday. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. Cignetti went 182-50-1 in 20 years with the Crimson Hawks. IUP reached the national semifinals six times during his tenure, playing in the Division II championship game in 1990 and 1993. He retired after the 2005 season as the third-winningest coach in Division II history and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

GOLF

Harrington 1st in St. Louis

Padraig Harrington bogeyed the final hole Saturday for a 5-under 66, leaving him just a stroke ahead of Steve Stricker and Bernhard Langer with a round lead in the Ascension Charity Classic in St. Louis, Mo. Harrington, the three-time major winner and most recent European Ryder Cup captain, was at 11-under 131 at Norwood Hills. The Irishman has two victories and four runner-up finishes in his first full PGA Tour Champions season. He rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 14th with three straight birdies, then lost another stroke on the par-4 18th. Stricker, coming off a win two weeks ago in Michigan, shot a 65. The 65-year-old Langer had a 67. Langer won the Chubb Classic early in the year for his 43rd senior victory, two shy of the record held by Hale Irwin. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) followed his 68 on Friday with a 69 on Saturday. Duke is at 5-under 137 overall. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 72 on Saturday and is at 3-under 139 overall. Glen Day (Little Rock) also posted a 72 and is at 6-over 148.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Diaz chokes out Ferguson

Nate Diaz stopped Tony Ferguson with a guillotine choke early in the fourth round of the hastily arranged main event of UFC 279 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The 37-year-old Diaz (21-13) finished his current UFC contract by finishing fellow veteran Ferguson (25-9) in a matchup only made on Friday after Khamzat Chimaev badly missed weight for his main-event bout with Diaz. Chimaev stopped Kevin Holland with a D'Arce choke 2:13 into the first round of their grudge match, which was also created after Chimaev (12-0) missed weight by 7 1/2 pounds on Friday morning. The UFC dramatically shuffled its card to keep both Chimaev and Diaz on the show, resulting in three new matchups for the final three fights at T-Mobile Arena.