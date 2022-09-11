100 years ago

Sept. 11, 1922

TEXARKANA -- Fred Oceanbeam, proprietor of a retail grocery story on College Hill, was arrested yesterday afternoon by the police on request of the authorities at Joplin, Mo., on a charge of wife abandonment. Detective Dempsey Southern arrived here this morning and took Oceanbeam back to Joplin on this afternoon's train, the prisoner consenting to go without the formality of a requisition. It is said the accused deserted his wife and two small children two years ago and was not heard from again until recently. Wife abandonment is said to be a felony in Missouri.

50 years ago

Sept. 11, 1972

• Two of the 10 concrete arches supporting the Broadway bridge over the Arkansas River were blasted into the water at 2:53 p.m. Sunday. Two of the concrete bridge spans are being replaced with a single steel arch that will eliminate a supporting pier, thus allowing wider barges to pass through the navigation channel. The state Highway Department and the Army Engineers undertook the $2.5 million project to make the bridge conform to Coast Guard navigational standards.

25 years ago

Sept. 11, 1997

• Kenneth Ray Thomas, 32, of Texarkana, Ark., was found guilty Tuesday of armed bank robbery and possession of a firearm in connection with a crime of violence, according to U.S. Attorney P.K. Holmes III. Earlier in the year, a federal jury returned a two-count indictment against Thomas in the robbery of Farmers Bank and Trust in Welcome, a town in Columbia County near the Louisiana border. Two robbers entered the bank Feb. 25 and took approximately $70,000. Timmy Beal was arrested while fleeing the bank and about half the stolen money was recovered from him, authorities said. Maurice Trammell, driver of the getaway vehicle, was arrested near the bank. Thomas eluded authorities but turned himself in April 4.

10 years ago

Sept. 11, 2012

• A Jefferson County woman was mauled to death Sunday by her family's two pit bull terriers at her home on NCTR Road between White Hall and Redfield, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's office. Department spokesman Major Lafayette Woods Jr. said that 45-year-old Debra Wilson Roberts was found dead on her kitchen floor by her husband. The dogs growled at the man as he attempted to enter the kitchen, Woods said, adding that the animals exhibited similar behavior when deputies arrived. One of the dogs had to be shot by deputies for the safety of those at the scene, Woods said. Both dogs are being held by Pine Bluff Animal Control, and Woods said the deceased animal could undergo an autopsy.