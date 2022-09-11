OTHERS SAY: A reign characterized by dignity and aplomb, but also some scandal

Elizabeth II reigned amid the steady dismantling of the British empire, when nations as diverse as Egypt and Argentina openly defied the notion of British military supremacy. The "troubles" in Northern Ireland and persistent efforts by Scottish nationalists to withdraw from the United Kingdom only added to the image of a monarchy losing the respect of its people. If it fazed Elizabeth, she never let on publicly.

Perhaps her biggest challenges were posed by her own family members. Elizabeth's unemotional handling of Princess Diana's death and failure to recognize the princess' enormous global popularity marked one of the low points of her reign.

Modernity continued to be unkind to the queen, who grew up in an era when private affairs were kept private and the press kept a respectful distance. Unrelenting attention by the British tabloid press led to one scandal after another. Charles' brother, Andrew, was caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse scandal. Prince Harry, the second son of Diana and Charles, married Black American actress Megan Markle, adding new tensions and public relations challenges amid murmurs of racism within the royal family. Harry ultimately renounced his royal status and departed Britain.

Charles is unlikely to have it any easier. Though an aura of controversy will probably forever surround Charles's reign, Elizabeth will forever remain a symbol of unity, grace and dignity in a world that badly needs such reminders.