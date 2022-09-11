Prep football roundup

Bentonville West 45, LR Central 0

Five West players accounted for touchdowns as the Wolverines capped their nonconference schedule with a rout at Quigley Stadium in Little Rock.

Jake Casey's 21-yard touchdown pass to Nick Bell and Ty Durham's 15-yard touchdown run put West (2-1) ahead 14-0 after one quarter. Braden Jones scored on a 2-yard run, and Ethan Grigg's 30-yard field goal extended the Wolverines' lead to 24-0 at halftime.

Ty Herndon had a 5-yard touchdown run, then Dalton Rice's 7-yard touchdown pass to Durham with 2 seconds left in the third quarter made it 38-0 and forced the running clock into play. The Wolverines' final score came on Mason Hawkins' 2-yard run after a fumble recovery deep in Central territory.

Herndon, Bell and Grigg each had an interception for West.

Greenbrier 48, Siloam Springs 18

Miles Miller's big night helped Greenbrier get off to a strong start in 6A-West Conference play Friday night.

Miller, a junior wide receiver and defensive back, caught two touchdown passes, returned a kickoff for a touchdown and intercepted two passes as Greenbrier defeated Siloam Springs 48-18 at Don Jones Stadium/John Hawks Memorial Field in Greenbrier.

Miller intercepted Siloam Springs quarterback Jackson Still on the game's first offensive possession and caught a 18-yard touchdown pass from Kane Griffin later in the first quarter as Greenbrier went up 14-0.

Miller caught another touchdown pass in the second quarter as Greenbrier went up 28-3 at halftime.

Then to start the second half, Miller returned the opening kickoff 73 yards for a touchdown. He added his second interception in the third quarter.

Greenbrier (2-1, 1-0) finished with 366 yards of offense, most of which came in the first three quarters. Greenbrier went up 48-10 early in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Griffin to Carter McElhaney to enforce the sportsmanship rule running clock.

Griffin completed 13 of 22 passes for 228 yards with McElhaney leading all receivers with five catches for 98 yards. Miller finished with five receptions for 70 yards, while Israel Guzman had three catches for 64 yards.

Greenbrier rushed for 129 yards on 35 carries led by Parker Roberts who rushed 10 times for 48 yards and scored the game's first touchdown with a nine-yard run with 7:15 left in the first quarter, cashing in Miller's opening interception.

Matthew Garrett added 11 rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown run in the third quarter.

Siloam Springs (0-3, 0-1) finished with 225 yards of offense.

Still completed 10 of 22 passes for 118 yards with two interceptions. He also led the Panthers in rushing with 11 carries for 48 yards.

Derwin rushed for 30 yards, including a touchdown on 11 carries as Siloam Springs had 107 rushing yards on 29 carries as a team. Gio Flores had a 10-yard touchdown run and Ronald Mancia kicked a 33-yard field goal.

Shiloh Christian 72, Tulsa Victory Christian 33

Bo Williams accounted for 5 touchdowns as the Saints rolled to a big road win Friday night.

Williams rushed for 167 yards and scored 3 rushing touchdowns, and caught 7 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Shiloh Christian offense. The Saints piled up 735 total yards.

Shiloh Christian (1-1) quarterback Eli Wisdom was 26-of-38 passing for 458 yards and 5 touchdowns and added 45 yards on the ground. The Saints also got 3 touchdowns from Cameron Arellano.

Elkins 62, Clarksville 20

Dizzy Dean completed 22 of 30 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns to lead Elkins to a blowout victory over Clarksville.

Shawn Chairs had 140 yards rushing on 15 carries while Jaqae Walden added 62 yards on 13 attempts. Stone Dean and Jusiah Bettencourt each caught 7 passes and scored a touchdown apiece.

Mason Allen had five tackles and an interception for the Elks on defense.

Batesville 25, Harrison 24 (OT)

Rhett McDonald's two-point conversion pass to Boston Hall in overtime allowed Batesville to hand Harrison its first loss of the season.

Harrison (2-1) took a 24-17 lead on Braden Long's 3-yard touchdown run and Brody Burge's PAT kick to start overtime. Batesville then elected to go for two after Holden Hutchins' 10-yard touchdown run, and McDonald rolled to his right before throwing back to Hall on the left side of the end zone.

The Goblins had a 17-6 lead on Long's 1-yard touchdown run with 4:19 left in the third quarter, but Hutchins' 1-yard touchdown run and McDonald's two-point conversion run pulled the Pioneers within 17-14. After Batesville's defense stiffened on a fourth-and-1 play at its 1, the Pioneers then drove down the field and tied with the game on Aldo Gallardo's 34-yard field goal with 15 seconds left.

Harrison built an early 10-0 lead at halftime after Burge kicked a 30-yard field goal, then Mason Ketterman hit Jason Brandt with a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Pea Ridge 35, Huntsville 6

Seth Foster ran for four touchdowns to lead Pea Ridge to a nonconference victory at Huntsville.

Huntsville (0-2) led 6-0 after one quarter as Jacob Lodwick scored on a 2-yard run before Shackleford took charge, scoring on a pair of 1-yard runs as Pea Ridge (2-0) led 14-6 at halftime. Foster added a 6-yard touchdown run off a direct snap in the third quarter, then made it a 28-6 game early in the fourth when he scored on a 24-yard run.

The Blackhawks' final score came on Gavin Dixon's 11-yard touchdown pass to Kayden Rains with 1:25 remaining.

Greenland 41, Berryville 7

Max Meredith ran for three first-half touchdowns and threw for another as Greenland made it back-to-back wins over 4A-1 Conference foes with a romp at Berryville.

Meredith opened the Pirates' scoring barrage with a 12-yard run, then closed out the first quarter with an 18-yard touchdown run to give Greenland a 21-0 cushion. Meredith then hit Brandon Vaughan with a 70-yard touchdown pass on the next possession, then closed out the Pirates' scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds before halftime.

Tucker Meadors had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and scored on a 38-yard run midway through the second quarter. Berryville (0-2) avoided a shutout when Ethan Williams scored on a 32-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Gentry 63, Quitman 41

Gentry quarterback Chris Bell ran and threw for six touchdowns, and the Pioneers scored 44 unanswered points to defeat Quitman on the road.

Gentry trailed 28-12 after Nassir Donohoo hit Greyson Ealy with a 12-yard touchdown pass at the 1:05 mark in the first quarter before the Pioneers went on their scoring surge. Bell hit Dillon Jarnagan with a 12-yard pass and ran in the two-point conversion late in the first quarter, then scored on a 4-run and hit Jarnagan with a two-point conversion pass to tie the game at 28 with 9:34 before halftime.

Jonathon Carter's two interceptions set up Gentry's next two scores -- a 12-yard run by Bell to put the Pioneers in front to stay, and Bell's 15-yard touchdown pass to Braedon Warren to make it a 42-28 game.

Ty Hays added a 9-yard touchdown run and Bell hit Warren with an 18-yard touchdown pass to cap Gentry's scoring streak. Hays also scored on a 23-yard run for the Pioneers' final score.

Lamar 35, Dover 0

Caleb Green and Johnathan Danti connected for a pair of touchdown passes as Lamar opened 4A-4 Conference play with a rout at Dover.

Green hit Danti with a 21-yard touchdown pass with 5:21 left in the first quarter, then the two connected on a 7-yard pass with 18 seconds left before halftime and caused the running clock to be in play for the entire second half.

Green's 1-yard touchdown run gave the Warriors (3-0, 1-0) a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter. Donald Harkreader added a 10-yard run, and Damien Hendrix scored from 2 yards out in the second quarter.

Hackett 40, Panama, Okla. 16

Cole Ketchum completed 12 of 16 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns in Hackett's win over Panama, Okla.

Ketchum also ran for a 14-yard score while Brycen Hamilton led the receiving corps with five catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns. Aden Elmore had seven solo tackles to lead the Hornets on defense.

Magazine 28, Danville 14

Ethan Vasquez returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to help Magazine (1-2) earn its first win of the season.

Vasquez also had an interception late to seal the win. Four different backs combined to rush for more than 250 yards for Magazine. Owen Staton and Jackson Pickartz also had interceptions.

Lavaca 42, Horatio 8

The Golden Arrows took care of business in the first half and earned a mercy-rule win.

Dakota Hartsfield ran for 121 yards on just 7 carries and scored 2 touchdowns for Lavaca. Maddox Noel added 86 yards and a rushing score and was 3-of-6 passing with a pair of touchdowns.

Lavaca led 20-0 in the first quarter as Noel and Hartsfield scored on runs of 35 and 59 yards respectively, and Noel hit Jimmy Barron on a 7-yard scoring pass.

The Arrows upped their lead to 42-0 in the second quarter with Hartsfield adding his second touchdown, and Andrew Johnson reeling in a 19-yard pass from Noel.

Mena 31, Lincoln 28

Jayden Felix rushed for 128 yards and ran for three touchdowns and Kalib Cox intercepted a pass late to seal the win for Mena.

Lincoln led 14-10 at halftime. Gabe Corcoran also threw for 168 yards, while Mena rushed for 200 yards as a team. Colby Davis added the other rushing touchdown for Mena (2-1).

Yellville-Summit 52, Decatur 6

The Bulldogs fell on the road in nonconference action Friday.

Brandon Montano was 8-of-20 passing and fired a touchdown pass to Shane Brown for Decatur, who is making the move from 8-man to 11-man this season.

Robert Thang added 5 catches for 76 yards for the Bulldogs.