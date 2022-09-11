Prescott braces for Brady bout

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tom Brady retired and then returned to Tampa Bay in the offseason before skipping a big chunk of training camp for personal reasons.

Dak Prescott didn't miss a day anywhere along the way while getting in what he says is the best shape of his life.

Oh, how the gap is still so great for Dallas' star quarterback as he gets ready to face the seven-time Super Bowl winner in the opener for the second consecutive year, this time at home tonight.

Prescott is the face of a storied franchise with five championships, but stuck in a 27-year Super Bowl hiatus.

"You definitely have to embrace it," Prescott said. "A guy whose resume speaks for itself, who shows up at his age and is still better than most who do this. The greatest to do this, honestly, to play this position."

Prescott embraced it last season in Tampa, throwing for 403 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-29 loss when Brady, who had four TD tosses, led the Buccaneers to Ryan Succop's short field goal in the final seconds.

That showing by Prescott came after he missed almost the entire preseason because of a strained shoulder. At the time, he felt he was still in comeback mode from the gruesome ankle injury that ended his 2020 season.

No such setbacks for the 29-year-old this year, except for the surgically repaired ankle getting sore in practice Thursday, an issue the QB blamed on a change in cleats. He was changing back, and said he was fine for the opener.

"I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," said Prescott, whose team lost a wild-card game at home to San Francisco last season. "Not even comparable to where I was last year going into this game."

Brady opened defense of his seventh title against Dallas last season. He retired earlier this year after a divisional-round loss to the champion Los Angeles Rams despite throwing for a career- and league-high 5,316 yards at age 44.

After an 11-day absence during camp for personal reasons, Brady is set to become the first 45-year-old starting quarterback in NFL history.

"I'm going out there with a lot of good players," Brady said. "That's the best part for me as a competitor. It's going with a group of teammates you really believe in. It's not one player they're dealing with. They're dealing with all of us."

Both offensive lines face significant questions. The Bucs had the unexpected retirement of Bucs G Ali Marpet and injuries that knocked C Ryan Jensen and LG Aaron Stinnie out of the lineup during training camp. Second-year pro Robert Hainsey has stepped in at center, and rookie Luke Goedeke will enter the season as the starter at left guard.

"The chemistry will come over time," Bowles said. "It's not going to be exact Week 1, but it will be good enough."

The Cowboys are likely to be without eight-time Pro Bowl LT Tyron Smith until at least December because of a torn hamstring. Rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith will start in his place. LG Connor McGovern replaces Connor Williams, who went to Miami in free agency. Undrafted third-year player Terence Steele is the permanent, instead of temporary, replacement at RT for La'el Collins, who was released in a cost-cutting move.





Bucs at Cowboys

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Buccaneers by 2 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 15-5; Bucs beat Cowboys 31-29 on Sept. 9, 2021

LAST SEASON Bucs lost to Rams in NFC divisional round; Cowboys lost to 49ers in NFC wild-card round

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(26) 98.4 RUSH 124.6 (9)

(1) 307.6 PASS 282.4 (2)

(2) 405.9 YARDS 407.0 (1)

(2) 30.1 POINTS 31.2 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(3) 92.5 RUSH 112.8 (16)

(21) 238.9 PASS 238.2 (20)

(13) 331.5 YARDS 351.0 (19)

(T-5) 20.8 POINTS 21.1 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH For the second consecutive season, Tampa Bay and Dallas meet in the season opener. This time around, it’s the Cowboys who are hosting.





Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver Dontario Drummond (19) stand during the playing of the national anthem before the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles checks the replay screen in the first half of an NFL preseason preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

