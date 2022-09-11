Pujols ties A-Rod with 696th HR; Cards rally

PITTSBURGH -- Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 Saturday night.

Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

With St. Louis down 3-1 in the sixth, Pujols connected on a first-pitch slider from JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park, launched with an exit velocity of 111.2 mph.

Pujols also doubled and singled for the NL Central leaders. His RBI single in the eighth made it 4-4.

Nolan Arenado broke the tie with a three-run double with two outs in the ninth off Wil Crowe (5-9).

Giovanny Gallegos (3-5) pitched a perfect eighth inning for the Cardinals. Ryan Helsley allowed a two-out RBI single from Bryan Reynolds in the ninth before getting Rodolfo Castro to ground out for his 15th save.

BREWERS 5, REDS 1 Willy Adames and Andrew McCutchen each hit a two-run home run, Adrian Houser allowed one hit in six innings and Milwaukee beat Cincinnati.

DODGERS 8, PADRES 4 Freddie Freeman hit a two-run home run and also drove in runs with a single and a double as Los Angeles defeated San Diego.

GIANTS 5, CUBS 2 Joey Bart and David Villar each homered, doubled and drove in two runs, helping San Francisco top Chicago and end a five-game losing streak.

METS 11, MARLINS 3 Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 22nd home run, Mark Canha launched a grand slam to cap an eight-run fourth inning and New York took down Miami.

PHILLIES 8, NATIONALS 5 Bryce Harper ended the longest home run drought of his career and Kyle Schwarber hit his 37th home run of the year to help Philadelphia over Washington.

ROCKIES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 1 C.J. Cron hit a three-run home run, Jose Urena gave up one run in 5 1/3 innings and Colorado beat Arizona for its fourth-consecutive victory.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 6, ASTROS 1 Mike Trout homered in his sixth consecutive game to set an Angels franchise record, Shohei Ohtani (12-8) threw five solid innings before exiting because of a blister and Los Angeles beat Houston.

BLUE JAYS 11, RANGERS 7 Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBI, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run home run as Toronto's bottom of the order led an early onslaught in a win over Texas.

GUARDIANS 6, TWINS 4 Triston McKenzie (10-11) pitched seven shutout innings, Amed Rosario hit a two-run home run and AL Central-leading Cleveland held on to beat Minnesota.

RED SOX 17, ORIOLES 4 Rafael Devers hit a first-inning grand slam, Kike Hernandez had four hits and Boston slugged its way to a big win over Baltimore.

TIGERS 8, ROYALS 4 (8) Victor Reyes drove in three runs, and Detroit beat Kansas City in a rain-shortened game. Javier Baez and Harold Castro each had two hits and two RBIs as Detroit earned its third straight win. Matt Manning (2-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball.

WHITE SOX 10, ATHLETICS 2 Elvis Andrus connected for a three-run home run against Oakland, which cut him last month, and Chicago had 20 hits in its fourth consecutive win.

YANKEES 10, RAYS 3 Leadoff man Aaron Judge singled twice during a six-run first inning off Corey Kluber as New York started with seven consecutive hits for the first time since 1990 and routed Tampa Bay.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 3, BRAVES 1 Eugenio Suarez and Sam Haggerty each hit home runs as Seattle defeated Atlanta.





