Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Queen’s horse a winner at Pimlico

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:01 a.m.
West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, with jockey Forest Boyce aboard, rallies from sixth place to win by a half-length Saturday at Pimlico in Baltimore. (AP/Jerry Dzierwinski)

BALTIMORE -- A horse bred by Queen Elizabeth II won a race Saturday at Pimlico, two days after the British monarch died following seven decades on the throne.

West Newton, a 6-year-old gelding, rallied from sixth place to win by a half-length at the track in Baltimore. He ran 1⅛ miles on turf in 1:52.12 in the $36,000 race. The gelding was ridden by Forest Boyce and trained by Richard Hendriks.

West Newton is out of the mare Queen's Prize, also bred by the late monarch.

The victory was worth $21,000 for owner Upland Flats Racing. West Newton paid $16.20 to win on a $2 bet.

The gelding began his career in England. West Newton had most recently competed over hurdles. It was his fourth win in 19 career starts.

The queen died Thursday at age 96.

Print Headline: Queen’s horse a winner at Pimlico

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT