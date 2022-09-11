Razorbacks crack top 10 in AP poll

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ football team is back in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Razorbacks jumped six spots to No. 10 on Sunday, one day following a 44-30 home victory over South Carolina. It is Arkansas’ highest ranking in the poll since last September, when AP voters ranked the Razorbacks’ eighth following a victory over Texas A&M.

More from WholeHogSports: Sanders named national player of the week

Arkansas is (2-0, 1-0 SEC) scheduled to host Missouri State on Saturday. The Bears (2-0) are ranked No. 5 in the FCS Stats Perform poll that will update Monday.

Missouri State is coached by Bobby Petrino, who went 34-17 as the Razorbacks' coach from 2008-11.

Petrino assembled the last Arkansas team to be ranked in the top 10 in consecutive seasons. The Razorbacks were ranked in the top 10 in each of Petrino's final two seasons in Fayetteville, plus to begin the 2012 season following his firing.

Arkansas is one of eight SEC teams ranked in this week’s AP poll. Other teams ranked from the league are Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Kentucky (9), Tennessee (15), Florida (18), Ole Miss (20) and Texas A&M (24).

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Alabama, Texas A&M and Ole Miss this season, as well as a non-conference game against BYU, which is ranked 12th this week.

AP Top 25, Sept. 11

1. Georgia (2-0)

2. Alabama (2-0)

3. Ohio State (2-0)

4. Michigan (2-0)

5. Clemson (2-0)

6. Oklahoma (2-0)

7. Southern Cal (2-0)

8. Oklahoma State (2-0)

9. Kentucky (2-0)

10. Arkansas (2-0)

11. Michigan State (2-0)

12. BYU (2-0)

13. Miami (2-0)

14. Utah (1-1)

15. Tennessee (2-0)

16. North Carolina State (2-0)

17. Baylor (1-1)

18. Florida (1-1)

19. Wake Forest (2-0)

20. Ole Miss (2-0)

21. Texas (1-1)

22. Penn State (2-0)

23. Pittsburgh (1-1)

24. Texas A&M (1-1)

25. Oregon (1-1)

Dropped Out: Notre Dame (8), Wisconsin (19), Houston (25)