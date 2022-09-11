Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded August 15-19.

Cameron International Corp., to GTM 130 Holdings, LLC., 200 Interstate 30, Little Rock. L1R, Orbit Valve Industrial, $7,750,000.

Arkansas Nursing Homes, LLC; Arkansas Nursing Home LP., to Pulaski County Nursing Estates, LLC., 12111 Hinson Road, Little Rock. L2, Pleasant Valley Living Center, $5,006,000.

Cantrell Ridge Holdings, LLC., to Tempus Cantrell Ridge, LLC., Plot A, Woodland Heights, $4,350,000.

Sargam Hospitality, Inc., to Sai Satya, LLC., 7501 Interstate 30 Frontage Road, Little Rock. L3, Scott Hamilton No.2, $2,000,000.

MGD, Inc., to SIYA Hospitality, LLC., 200 TP White Drive, Jacksonville. L1, ABVI, $1,490,000.

Ronald Steven Roberson; Patricia Collier Roberson; Roberson Revocable Trust Agreement to Timothy James Paladino; Alicen Cravens Paladino; Paladino Family Trust, 30 Orle Circle, Little Rock. L14 B113, Chenal Valley, $1,375,000.

Willow Management, LLC., to Middleton Brothers Trucking, Inc., Pt S/2 Section 1, Pt NE NE 12-1N-11W: Pt SE 5, Pt S/2 6, Pt N/2 Section 7 & Pt N/2 NW 8-1N-10W, $1,265,600.

Ridgewood Timber Corporation, Inc., to Clear Creek Woodlands, LLC., Pt W/2 SW 30, Pt NW & Pt N/2 SW 31-2S-11W, $1,031,681.

Kent C. Krause; Michelle W. Krause; Krause Family Revocable Trust to Jonathan Aronson; Lauren Appell, 420 Fairfax Drive, Little Rock. Ls6-7 B11, Midland Hills, $940,000.

Lonnie Choate; Dorothy Choate to Lacresha Moore, L16, The Ridge, $820,000.

TMT Investments, LLC., to Beasley McClard, LLC., 9219 Stagecoach Road, Little Rock. L1, Grandpa's Catfish, $800,000.

Joseph B. Turbeville; Norma J. Turbeville; Turbeville Living Trust to Michael E. Bisgrove; Patricia M. Bisgrove, Lot C-37 B13, Chenal Valley, $776,543.

Michael Morgan Bailey; Chandler B. Bailey to Hayes Riser; Maggie Rutherford Riser, 1809 N. Monroe St., Little Rock. Ls74-75, Shadowlawn, $754,000.

Teresa Ann Stalnaker Revocable Living Trust; Teresa Moody to Betts Real Estate Enterprises, Inc., 11714 Arch St. Pike, Little Rock. Pt SW SW 9-1S-12W, $700,000.

Robert E. Middaugh; Donna J. Middaugh to Jennifer Danielle Orton; Marc T. Orton, 1 River View Point, Little Rock. L11, Riverview Point, $677,000.

House Properties, Inc., to Clifton Warehouse Leasing, LLC., L10, House Industrial, $650,000.

Brian Richard Lisles to John David McCay, Jr., 57 El Dorado Drive, Little Rock. L4 B10, Pleasant Valley, $630,000.

John Shuffield; Pam M. Shuffield to Bernard Jay Patterson; Annabelle L. Patterson, Pt SW 17-2N-14W, $600,000.

Mark Christopher Mangum; Gabrielle Stanifer Mangum to JCJ Holdings, LLC., 4917 E. Crestwood Drive, Little Rock. L13, Prospect Terrace, $600,000.

Michael L. Blanscet; Jennifer P. Blanscet; Blanscet Living Trust to Johnny Brooks; Heather Michelle Albright, 26 Jacob Place, Little Rock. L24 B15, The Villages Of Wellington, $585,000.

Mark Daniel Todd to Siddarth K. John, 22 Hayfield Road, Little Rock. Ls56-57, Overlook Park Section B, $560,000.

DKS Custom Homes, LLC., to Scott A. Trapani; Lorien W. Trapani, L3 B66, Chenal Valley, $500,000.

Mizan Rahman; Elizabeth Barnett to Michael White; Lana White, 1510 S. Spring St., Little Rock. Ls10-11 B201, Original City Of Little Rock, $500,000.

Michael Allen Davis; Patricia Davis Dodson; Estate Of Letha Brown Davis (dec'd) to Davis Dodson, 5008 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. Ls2-3 B2, Newton- Pulaski Heights, $475,000.

Steven H. Gray; Nancy M. Gray (dec'd) to Jacob Keen; Leighton Keen, 42 Commentry Drive, Little Rock. L54 B72, Chenal Valley, $475,000.

John Blair Parke; Susan Roach Parke to Dana Clement, L76, Eagle Ridge Estates, $475,000.

Mark E. Powell; Sherry L. Powell to David Traylor; Courtney Traylor, L127, Robinwood, $450,000.

Jack T. Patterson, II; Sarah M. Cotton Patterson to Teresa May, 36 Hanna Lane, Little Rock. L57, Madison Valley, $430,000.

Janice K. Woody to Ryan Dewey; Christine Dewey, 1906 Waterside Drive, North Little Rock. L56 B133, Park Hill NLR, $430,000.

Thomas David Jones, III; Valerie Denise Jones to Zhongming Jiang, 3 Bordeaux Court, Little Rock. L777, St. Charles, $415,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC., to Mackenzie Anne Cook Lee; Michael Shelby Lee, 21 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock. L4 B4, Copper Run Phase IIA, $412,775.

Kathleen Rens; Rens Living Trust to William Brian Bentz, L23 B4, Wildwood Ridge Phase II, $410,000.

Jay Kelly White; Laura McKinney White; The Jay And Laura White Family Revocable Trust to Jon Field, 50 Berney Way Drive, Little Rock. L32 B19, Chenal Valley, $404,000.

Marjorie Munger Watkins to Miteshkumar Deepakbhai Patel; Naliniben Miteshkumar Patel, 816 Cache River Road, North Little Rock. L38R B6, Overbrook, $400,000.

James FJ Finch; Edna Grace Finch (dec'd) to Clay Sanders; Janise Sanders, 2701 Justin Matthews Drive, North Little Rock. L8 B39, Lakewood, $395,000.

Brad F. Williams; Barbara Garner Williams to Justin Michael Agud; Holly Nicole Agud, 1912 Waterside Drive, North Little Rock. L55 B133, Park Hill NLR, $390,000.

Charles E. Bowman; Mary Ellen Bowman; Bowman Living Trust to Lauren Fehr; Thomas Morgan, 9009 Wetherbree Circle, Sherwood. L97, Miller's Crossing Phase 2, $382,000.

M & D Group, LLC., to Daniel Insurriaga; Josie Insurriaga, 700 Atkins Road, Little Rock. Ls1-2 & 15-16 B16, Gibralter Heights, $375,000.

Deere Construction, LLC., to Connor Henry Vargas; Jocelyn Ann Vargas, 9825 Oak Forest Lane, Sherwood. L25, Millers Glen Phase 6, $372,000.

Jason Cobb; Sarah Cobb to Matthew Middlecamp; Jacquelyn Middlecamp, 12 Norton Road, Little Rock. Pt NW SW 14-2N-14W, $372,000.

Real Estate Commercial I, Inc., to Brooks G. McRae, Jr.; Jamie L. McRae, 12 Reynard Court, Little Rock. L9, Foxcroft, $360,000.

John E. Freely; Ann D. Freely; Freely Family Revocable Trust to Charles E. Bowman; Mary Ellen Bowman L11 B17, Maumelle Valley Estates, $351,900.

John David McCay, Jr.; JD McCay Trust to Kathleen Rens; The Rens Living Trust, 17 Cimarron Valley Drive, Little Rock. L5 B34, Pleasant Valley, $343,000.

BOE Acquisition Company, Inc., to Medlock Management Co., LLC., Pt E/2 Section 28-3N-11W; Pt NW SW 27-3N-11W, $325,000.

Magalene Ingram Hogan to Noah Sanders; Bailie Sanders, 112 Englewood Road, Cammack Village. L161, Cammack Woods, $324,500.

WMCC Properties, LLC., to Ann D. Freely; John E. Freely; Freely Family Revocable Trust, 251 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle. L33A, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $306,640.

Madhumita J. Joshi; Hermant M. Joshi to Robert Rice; Falana E. Jackson, 2 Bangor Court, Little Rock. L197, Capitol Lake Estates Phase 1-B, $295,000.

Turner Real Estate Group, LLC., to Brenda Watson, 523 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B3, McIntosh No.2, $295,000.

Andrew J. Nagy to Ann L. Weatherford, 76 Taylor Park Loop, Little Rock. L33 B2, Taylor Park Phase II, $295,000.

Patrick J. Duffey to Jeff Gillan, L280, Sturbridge Phase IV, $290,000.

SLC Batesville Rentals, LLC., to Clifford Breckenridge; Kristie Breckenridge, 2709 Gray Fox Lane, Jacksonville. L20, Foxwood Section A Phase II, $290,000.

Steven Benjamin Webb to Joshua Lee Fredlund; Caitlyn Doreen Fuller, 106 Secluded Circle, Little Rock. L75, Spring Valley Manor Section B, $287,000.

Anthony P. Govia; Deeann M. Govia to Jie Jiang, 10 Lorna Drive, Little Rock. L61, Leawood Heights 1st, $286,000.

Square Doors, LLC., to Marie L. Pierce; Robert F. Robinson, 5036 Edgemere St., North Little Rock. L55 B207, Park Hill NLR, $279,900.

John Walter O'Neal; Estate Of Sybil Ann O'Neal (dec'd) to Karen Proetz; Karen Proetz Living Trust, 2 Carrollton Court, Little Rock. L2, Carrollton, $275,000.

Chad Huff to Justin S. Jackson; Tiara Conley, 921 Foxwood Drive, Jacksonville. L163R, Foxwood Phase VI-B, $273,000.

RNB Custom Built Homes, LLC., to Katrisha J. Smith, 3025 Main St., Little Rock. L15 B1, South Main St., $270,000.

Casey L. Barnett; Brian S. Barnett to Kelton Shaw; Shalynn Mills, 6 Coventry Lane, Little Rock. L123, Longlea, $265,000.

Brooke Hudson; Brooke Harris to Katie V. Perez; Reynaldo Perez, 100 Sologne Forest Drive, Maumelle. L1178, Sologne-The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XVIII, $262,500.

Raees Ahmad; Saba Qadir to Daniel Linevsky, 621 Gamble Road, Little Rock. L11 B10, Gibralter Heights, $260,000.

Johna Taylor Walker; Johna Yeary to Josue Quiroz; Stephanie Quiroz, 1708 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock. L45, Sturbridge Phase I, $260,000.

Jeffery Dale Ehlers; Cathy A. Ehlers to Matthew Darrell Epperson; Sarah Marie Epperson, 7213 Flintrock Road, North Little Rock. L12 B47, Indian Hills Phase XIX, $255,750.

Jared M. Dumais; Laura Katherine Dumais to Sean B. Nadji, 5424 B St., Little Rock. L12 B16, Pfeifer, $254,500.

Michael R. Osborne to Eric K. Hancock; Kristy R. Hancock, 305 Beaconsfield Road, Sherwood. L10 B1, East Meadow, $250,000.

Stephen Andrew Leake; The Blanca Leake Revocable Trust to Stephanie Kay Blanca Leake; John Hayden Proctor, L86, Pebble Beach Woods, $250,000.

Newland Development, LLC., to Emmanuel Covenant Community Church, Pt NE 22-3N-11W, $250,000.

Lori A. Edelstein to Shaletha P. Wyrick, 6811 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Pt SE NW 1-1N-13W, $249,500.

Rickey Lamar Broadway; Brenda Faye Broadway to Cassandra Steed; Roy Steed, 14 Vixen Trail, Jacksonville. L379, Foxwood Phase VIII, $249,000.

Randolph W. Thomas; Kimberly J. Thomas to Brian Ronald Larsen; Lynne Ellsworth Larsen, 3 Granite Court, Maumelle. L101, Stoneledge Phase II, $246,270.

Ellis Drew Landers; Carolyn F. Landers (dec'd) to Joan Smith, L9 B2, Gap Creek, $245,900.

Nauman Yunus; Lubna Yunus to Bryon Lipscomb, 27 Wedgeside Drive, Little Rock. L28, Wedgewood Creek Phase I, $245,000.

Joyce Soule to Sandy Kay Wells; Landon Wilson, 7305 Sequoyah Lane, North Little Rock. L7 B46, Indian Hills, $243,000.

Brayden Wells; Peyton E. Glenn to Maggie Bishop; Bret Bishop, 10 Holly Brook Cove, Maumelle. L88, Meadow Ridge, $240,000.

Breyonka Pruitt; Jonathan Pruitt to Marlon Pettigrew, 57 Chateaus Lane, Little Rock. L24, Chateaus On Stagecoach Neighborhood, $236,000.

REI Nation, LLC., to Peter Schogel; Karen Schogel, 20 Valley View Drive, Maumelle. L25, Random Oaks Valley, $235,000.

Melissa K. Ray to Julies Holt Properties, LLC., 10 Idlewild Place, Maumelle. L44, Leisurewood, $225,000.

Felix Thompson; Janette Thompson to Ashley S. Wigley, 24 Burkwood Drive, Little Rock. L12 B7, Cedar Ridge, $220,000.

Jessica E. Devore; Jessica E. Jenkins; Barry Devore to Louie Weaver; Vikki Kennedy, L8 B64, Indian Hills, $220,000 .

Teresa Bau; Aaron Von Son to Kayla Lynn Brown, 27 Wagon Wheel Court, Little Rock. L147, Point West 2nd, $215,000.

Michael S. Rebick; Mary Jane Rebick to CKM Holdings, LLC., 8602 Leatrice Drive, Little Rock. L10, Leawood Mountain, $215,000.

Elijah David Lovan; Rebecca Ashley Stallman; Rebecca Ashley Lovan to Taylor Drogo, 23 Mine Hill Drive, North Little Rock. L156, White Oak Village, $205,000.

Tina M. Jones to Autumn Reddell; Thabo Masoga, 3811 N. Magnolia St., North Little Rock. Pt S/2 SE NW 23-2N-12W, $205,000.

Virginia A. Brighton; Ira Brighton to Nathyn Smith; Wesley Smith, 8 Hightrail Drive, Maumelle. L96, Edgepark, $205,000.

Lorax, LLC., to Daniel P. Willfond, 2315 Rock St., Little Rock. L6 B4, Fulk's- Rapley Estates, $204,000.

Cynthia J. Scott to Sax Homes, LLC., 115 Vertical Loft Drive, Little Rock. L1 B2, The Vertical Lofts, $200,000.

Micah Reeves; Kenley Throgmartin to Sarah Sandage, 56 Point West Circle, Little Rock. L92, Point West, $200,000.

Subba Rao Annamraju; Sivakamini Annamraju to Januwati, 4 Painted Turtle Cove, Little Rock. L93, Turtle Creek, $200,000.

Caitlin Williams; Estate Of Cynthia McFarlane (dec'd) to CKM Holdings, LLC., 16 Perdido Circle, Little Rock. L141, St. Charles, $200,000.

Kevin G. Segalla to Jeffery M. Griffin; Katherine Segalla, 10116 Charterhouse Road, Little Rock. L67, Colony West 2nd, $200,000.

Robert W. Wright to Blue Cap, LLC., Unit 3, 2423 Kavanaugh HPR, $195,000.

Emilie Marie Hebert McCutcheon; Emilie Marie Hebert; Ken James Hebert to Joseph W. Abler, 23 Cobblestone Creek Court, Little Rock. L20, Green Diamond, $195,000.

Majic Arkansas GP to Potter And Pine, Inc., 14 Brickton Place, Little Rock. L14 B1, Brickton, $192,000.

Debbie Renfrow to Arkansas Natural Properties, LLC., L22 B70, Lakewood, $192,000.

Kimberly Mullins; John Gary Mullins; Estate Of Donna Steele Pipkins (dec'd) to Jacqueline D. Montelongo; Matthew J. Montelongo, 3306 Millbrook Road, Little Rock. L50, Echo Valley 1st, $190,000.

Memphis CashFlow, GP to Sarah Keith; Zachary Wicht, 11 Stoney Ridge Lane, Maumelle. L90, Stoneledge Phase II, $189,900

Mirrabooka, LLC., to Lindsey R. Forshee; Joseph A. Forshee, 35 Kingspark Drive, Maumelle. L128, Kingspark, $189,000.

ETJL Brothers, LLC., o VBKH, LLC., L61 B64, Park Hill NLR; L11 B4, Moore's Glendale, $188,000.

Beverly Spray to Nicholas A. Wilson, 5713 N. Walnut Road, North Little Rock. L5 B222, Park Hill NLR, $187,000.

Krystle Cable to Keshia Bess, 3102 Salinas De Hidalgo, North Little Rock. L8 B2, Villages Of San Luis, $185,000.

Susan E. Bennett to Sara King, 5718 Woodridge Lane, Sherwood. L73, North Hills Manor, $182,000.

Randy D. Dennis; Donna M. Dennis; Randy And Donna Dennis Family Revocable Trust to Josie Erin Fletcher, 5008 Candlewick Lane, North Little Rock. L18 B25, Lakewood, $181,008.

Andrew Daniel to Ryan Justin Little, 12223 Shawnee Forest Drive, Little Rock. L194, Pleasant Forest Phase I, $181,000.

Timothy S. Harrison; Nina M. Harrison to Nathan Deluna Sagucio, 1210 Koehler Ave., Sherwood. L8, Sherwood Acres Phase III, $180,000.

Melody L. Abernathy to Matthew Wilbers, 2009 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock. L157, Sheraton Park, $180,000.

Tony Bishop to Jonathan C. Williams; Zarah C. Williams, 3901 N. Cedar St., North Little Rock. L7, Fausett's Replat-Hackett Place, $175,000.

Gary W. Vaught; Susan C. Vaught to Patricia Elizabeth Tollett, 205 Kodiak Court, Jacksonville. L97, Northlake Phase II, $170,000.

TBL Rentals, LLC., to HSD Properties, LLC., 1204 S. Park St., Little Rock. Ls1-3 B3, Park, $170,000.

Michael N. Proulx; Brieanne E. Proulx to Stacy Lovell Crump, Sr., 618 S. Maple St., Little Rock. L11 B4, Heiseman, $170,00.

58 Pheasant Run Drive Industries, LLC., to Shelisa Meredith, 3809 Orange St., North Little Rock. L59, Engelwood, $167,500.

Jasiel Jarrett to Brian K. Dickerson, 12500 Goldleaf Drive, Little Rock. L5 B2, Crystal Valley Manor, $162,000.

Invest America, LLC., to Carlos Flores; Norma Flores, 220 Janice St., Jacksonville. L143, Hickman And McConnell, $160,000.

Invest America, LLC., to David Simmons, 6100 Green Valley Ave., North Little Rock. L8 B13, Foxboro Phase II, $155,000.

University District Development Corp., to Amber Nicole Mitchell, 4309 W. 26th St., Little Rock. L3 B1, Landreth & Cox, $150,000.