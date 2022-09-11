Reserves hit early and often for UAPB

PINE BLUFF -- Lots of Golden Lions got to play Saturday night.

Backups across the field helped bring home UAPB's blowout. Its 76-3 victory over the NAIA independent North American Stallions was built on a foundation laid in the first half at Golden Lion Stadium on Friday night.

It was the fifth most-lopsided victory for UAPB since it first played football in 1916.

Reserve freshman placekicker Trey Glymph and reserve freshman running back Joshua Edward contributed a 27-yard field goal and an 11-yard touchdown run, respectively, in the first few minutes of the third quarter.

Third stringers wrapped up the romp in the fourth quarter with a sophomore Josh Edward's 12-yard touchdown run and reserve freshman quarterback Chance Edward's 4-yard run with 2:40 left in the game.

"It's always nice to get guys some live game reps, instead of just scrimmage reps," Gamble said. "There's nothing like playing under the lights with officials and fans in the stands. I think all the reserves played well."

Senior quarterback Skyler Perry led UAPB. He completed 10 of 11 passes for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns, all in the first half.

North American junior running back Kierre Cazenave led all rushers with 77 yards on 13 carries.

"I like to point out the positive things, but we still have a lot of things that we kind of got to fix up," North American Coach Kenneth Apande said. "We shot ourselves in the foot a lot of times, but that's why it's a learning process when you have a good team."

This romp started early.

Five plays into the game's first drive, Perry threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to give UAPB a 7-0.

And so it went.

UAPB (2-0) scored on its next three possessions with, in order, a 59-yard pass from Perry to junior receiver Chrysten Cochran, a 37-yard field goal by senior kicker Cristofer Thompson, and a 2-yard run by sophomore Kayvon Britten that put the score a 24-0 with 4:25 left in the first quarter.

North American had no first downs on its first three possessions. It got its first on its fourth possession on a holding penalty by UAPB but got three more on runs to help set up Luke Creber's 40-yard field goal to put North American within 24-3 with 13:16 left in the second quarter.

UAPB scored less than two minutes later on an 11-yard run by sophomore running back Johnny Williams.

Between 8:30 and 2:29 of the first half, UAPB scored on a 49-yard fumble return by sophomore defensive back Syncere Jones, 3-yard run by freshman sophomore Kirstan Rogers, and a 55-yard interception return by sophomore defensive back Kyle Knox, a touchdown that was followed by Glymph's first career extra-point kick.

Knox said he was a benefactor of good fortune.

"That play wasn't really designed for me, but at the end of the day, we got points," Knox said. "That's the important thing, that we got points."

Reserves rushed from the bench to help put UAPB's halftime lead at 52-3.

They continued to flourish through the finish, something Gamble said would help him set up his roster for UAPB's game next week in Stillwater, Okla., against NCAA FBS Oklahoma State.

"It's a constant evaluation of who we'll take," Gamble said. "In practice, you can watch certain scenarios, but there's nothing like a game."

Though NCAA FBS UAPB had 542 yards of total offense and held North America to 175, Gamble said he was impressed by the effort of North American's players.

"They showed some grit," Gamble said. "They didn't lay down. We were the better team. We had better guys, but they didn't lay down. They played all the way to the end."

Apande said he appreciated Gamble's words. He also said he was convinced of UAPB's talent.

"They had a big offensive line," Apande said. "Their quarterback was pretty sharp, and they had some good receivers who got down there and made big plays. Their defense played sharp. Whenever you don't give up any touchdowns, you've done well. They'd bend a little bit, but they didn't break."