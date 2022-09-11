She didn’t want farm life — but love intervened





Lyn Pledger wanted nothing to do with farming -- until she met an aspiring dairy farmer.

"It changed everything," she says of her introduction to Bennie Hicks.

Lyn grew up on a farm in northern Jefferson County and spent many days, hot and sweaty, chopping cotton. After going to business college, she looked for a cool job -- one with air conditioning -- and found one with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock.

"There were several who worked for the FBI that had a rural background, and we all became friends," Lyn says.

Bennie's sister was one of those friends. In March 1972, she arranged a blind date for Lyn and Bennie, who worked on their family's dairy farm.

Bennie was excited to meet Lyn when they went with his sister and her husband to eat dinner at Casa Bonita in Little Rock.

"But you've got to understand, I was paying for two farms and I didn't have time to go out," says Bennie, who had to quit work early to make the date.

Lyn had on a short blue dress when they met, he says, but it was her long dark hair and big dark eyes that grabbed his attention.

"Ben has the best stories. He took me back home and I laughed all the way back, and I had never in my life felt as comfortable as I did with him," she says. "He said, 'If you'll pick out a movie, I'll come back tomorrow and we'll go.' So, the next night he came back and we went to see 'The Cowboys' at Cinema 150."

On a Friday night, Bennie's mother gave him some double-knit bell-bottom pants and encouraged him to wear them instead of his usual jeans the next time he took Lyn on a date.

"I had a special mama," he says.

He called Lyn to say he was coming to visit, using the new britches his mom had bought for him as an excuse.

Ben got up at 4:30 a.m. every day to milk cows, and when he went to see Lyn he often didn't get back home until the wee hours of the morning.

"We just sat and talked too late," Lyn says.

After a while, dates featured Lyn driving Ben's truck while he hauled square bales of hay, sometimes until 1 or 2 a.m. One particularly busy weekend, his mother invited her to stay. Lyn awoke at 4 a.m. that Saturday to hear coffee percolating and, shortly after, Ben stumbling down the hall to pour a cup and head out to the barn.

"I slipped across the hall to the bathroom, took down my hair rollers, put on my makeup and jeans and walked into the milk barn about the time Ben turned out the first bunch of cows," she says. "You should have seen the look of surprise on his face. Now that was true love."

Marriage was a topic of discussion just two months in.

"We knew that each set of parents would have thought we were a little crazy at that time, but we just knew," she says.

On June 7, Ben slipped an engagement ring on Lyn's finger.

"He told me he had eaten a bunch of Cracker Jack and that he had finally found one with a ring," Lyn says.

They exchanged their vows on Sept. 9, 1973, in Arch Street Church of Christ in Little Rock.

Their honeymoon was a quick trip to Horseshoe Bend, because farming didn't allow for much time off.

Ben's father had sold their dairy in January 1973. Ben was raising soybeans, wheat, milo and hay when he and Lyn married, and he was doing carpentry work between planting and harvesting. Lyn continued working in an air-conditioned office for a while, but after their second child was born in 1979 she decided to stay home. In 1982, Ben's dream of owning a dairy became a reality.

The Hickses were named Arkansas Farm Bureau's Lonoke County Farm Family of the Year in 1992. They sold the dairy in 1996, but they are still in the cattle business.

"Forty acres of our farm is the Centennial Farm," Lyn says. "Ben's family bought it in 1900."

Their children -- Ben Hicks of Austin and Jodi Hicks Beyhl of Leander, Texas -- hosted an anniversary party for them Sept. 3 at the Tri-Community Fire Department in Cabot. Ben helped start the fire department 45 years ago and volunteered as a firefighter for about 20 years. He also served on the Lonoke County fair board for 25 years and helped organize the Grand Prairie Regional Water System. Lyn worked at the American Cancer Society for 21 years.

Lyn and Bennie have five grandchildren -- Jacob, Ethan, Katie Lynn and Ben Hicks and Jackson Beyhl.

Once she started her job with the FBI, Lyn still returned home to Jefferson County on weekends. She remembers telling her father she would not be home the following weekend.

"I told him I had a blind date with a dairy farmer, and he started laughing," says Lyn, adding she wouldn't change a thing. "He told me I better watch out. Boy, was he ever right."

If you have an interesting how-we-met story or if you know someone who does, please call (501) 425-7228 or email:

kdishongh@adgnewsroom.com

More News None

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I thought he was a nice-looking guy, real clean cut and, at that time I thought, very shy.”

He says: “She had the longest legs and the longest hair and the biggest eyes and the shortest dress I had ever seen on a girl.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “My dad woke me up that morning and kissed me on the forehead and said, ‘Wake up daughter. It’s your wedding day.’ I’m the eldest child.”

He says: “I was nervous.”

My advice for a long happy marriage:

She says: “Pick your battles.”

He says: “If you think you better get in the last word it better be, ‘Yes, ma’am.’”





Lyn Pledger and Bennie Hicks were married on Sept. 9, 1973. When they started dairy farming in January 1982, Lyn was afraid of the cows but offered moral support before gathering the courage to help with the gentle, friendly ones. “Before I knew it, I had taken the plunge,” she says. “One thing about life on the dairy — it’s never boring.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





