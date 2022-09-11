Sod Poodles 7, Travelers 6

Second baseman Blaze Alexander hit a ball to center field to seal the comeback win for the Amarillo Sod Poodles over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 7,021 at Hodgetown Stadium in Amarillo, Texas.

Arkansas opened the game with a four-run first inning. Third baseman Joe Rizzo and designated hitter Cade Marlowe hit home runs and right fielder Jack Larsen hit an RBI double to left field to give the Travelers an early lead.

Marlowe finished 3 for 3 with 3 RBI and 2 home runs.

The Sod Poodles responded with three runs in the second inning, courtesy of a three-run home run by left fielder A.J. Vukovich Arkansas took a 6-4 lead in the fifth off a fielder error, but allowed Amarillo to score three runs in the final five innings to seal the game.