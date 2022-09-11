Spa City woman gets term in prison

HOT SPRINGS — A woman whose murder conviction in April for the 2019 shooting death of her husband was overturned a month later due to juror misconduct, resulting in a mistrial, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Elizabeth Hageness, 60, of Hot Springs, was convicted of second-degree murder on April 14 in the shooting death of Brian Paul Hageness, 61, on June 19, 2019, and sentenced to 20 years in prison after a four-day trial in Garland County Circuit Court. She was originally charged with first-degree murder, but the eight-man, four-woman jury opted for the lesser charge.

On May 11, a mistrial was declared following a hearing on juror misconduct by one juror, Katrina Robertson, who had done her own online research in the case which she shared with other jurors. She also failed to disclose she had a personal connection to the trial judge, Ralph Ohm, serving as his investment adviser at a local wealth management company.

“We tried this case previously to a jury on murder in the first degree and obtained a sentence of 17 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections on the lesser charge of murder in the second degree and three years ADC on the felony firearm enhancement (which is automatically consecutive for a total of 20 years),” deputy prosecutors Trent Daniels and Caitlin Bornhoft, who represented the state at trial, said in a joint statement to The Sentinel-Record on Friday.

“Due to juror misconduct, the verdict was set aside and a motion for a new trial was granted. This created various complicated issues with the legalities of what criminal charge the state could prosecute,” Daniels and Bornhoft said in the statement.

“Furthermore, numerous issues arose during prepping for a new trial that would make it very difficult for the trial to be replicated. Ultimately, the State felt this plea was necessary to obtain a conviction on the defendant despite all of the obstacles beyond the state’s control that were created by the juror misconduct,” the statement said.

“This case demonstrates the severe ramifications of jurors not following jury instructions and the impact that has on the community, the defendant, and the victim’s family,” it said.

Robertson was found to be in contempt of court for her actions following a one-day hearing Aug. 3 and was fined the maximum of $500 and ordered to pay $3,850 in restitution, which was the cost accrued by the state for the jury during the trial. At the hearing, Robertson said, “It has tormented my soul that I caused an undue burden to the state.” According to previous Hot Springs police reports and testimony at the murder trial, Brian Hageness, who was confined to a wheelchair, was shot once in the abdomen during a confrontation with Elizabeth Hageness at their 2216 Malvern Ave. residence and died a short time later.

Elizabeth Hageness had been free on a $250,000 bond since June 21, 2019, two days after the shooting, but was taken into custody following the verdict in the murder trial on April 15 and has remained in custody since then.