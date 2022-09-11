Springdale looks to add to packed senior center

SPRINGDALE -- The competition was intense at the city's Senior Center as four card sharks concentrated on their game of Spades.

The picking of a live country-western band and couples two-stepping together across the large room didn't interrupt.

The seniors love their center. But parking can be an issue, and too many activities have to share space, said Lori Proud, the center's director.

The Springdale City Council on Tuesday will vote on a contract with Core Architects to design a senior center. The new senior center will double the space of the current facility -- from 20,000 to 40,000 square feet, Proud said.

Construction has been projected to be $11 million, with the architecture firm getting 6% of the total, or $660,000. Dusty Graham, Core's president, provided an early artist's rendering and floor plan for the center for council members.

Architect fees will come from the general fund, which held $18.1 million at the end of August, said Colby Fulfer, the mayor's chief of staff.

Spending money on design work is a bit of a gamble for the city, because voters won't be asked to approve the bonds to build a center until 2023 or early 2024. Mayor Doug Sprouse said he needs plans and cost estimates to show the voters.

Fulfer said city staff want to be ready to move forward with construction soon after residents vote.

Proud said the center sees 100 to 150 people in and out during the day, depending on the activities offered. And the center's kitchen prepares 300 hot meals a day for Meals on Wheels.

She said every space in the center needs to be larger.

"We are at capacity," she said. "We have no room for growth. We are land-locked."

The new, two-story center would sit on East Emma Avenue in the strip of land between the Jones Center and the old Washington school building. The city in November bought two houses on the land for a total of $500,000 to make space for the center.

The current Senior Center sits a block south and across the street from Luther George Park. The city plans to break ground next month on park renovation.

The land where the Senior Center now sits will be open for new development, said Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department..

The seniors and staff have been asked for their input on the new center. An open main room -- like the center has now -- is not negotiable, they agree. That open area is what makes the center a success, Proud said. Seniors gather there for cards, dancing and making friends who become like family.

"We want to keep the main floor open -- with no walls," Proud said. "We want it all open."

The plan also calls for meeting rooms of various sizes, outdoor gathering areas and pickle ball courts.

"Our biggest demand has been for pickle ball," Proud said.

She noted the outdoor space is new. Many seniors live in apartments, which offer no outdoor space, she added.

"We're excited for the opportunity to bring open access for seniors and new activities," Proud said. "Our motto is: If you rest, you rust."

Even though the staff juggles space and activities overlap -- like Spades and dancing -- the center offers seniors many activities.

The September newsletter lists classes in crochet, computers and tablets, painting, weight loss, line dancing and a slate of exercise programs -- both with and without the center's equipment. Activities include bean bag baseball, movies, a blood drive, Bingo, Bunco, Bible study and gospel singing. Evening programs include more dancing, game nights, pot lucks and meals at local restaurants.

The newsletter even promises a Mystery Night, which will include dinner, for $20. A man brought his $20 to Proud's office in late August, but the September trip was full, she told him.

A poker tournament and motorcycle poker run are planned for Sept. 24 as a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels. Many of the center's regular attendees will help as volunteers.