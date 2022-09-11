State Sports Briefs

VOLLEYBALL

Red Wolves drop four-setter to Alabama

Three players registered 10 or more kills for Arkansas State, but Alabama managed to take the final two sets en route to a four-set win over the Red Wolves on Saturday at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Ind.

Sophomore Ilayda Dincer led ASU with a career-best 15 kills on a .306 clip, while graduate student Macey Putt registered 12 kills and freshman Kyla Wiersema finished with 10 kills and zero errors on 15 attacks. The Crimson Tide scored 15 service aces to help earn the win in the weekend finale for both teams.

Senior Lauren Musante posted her fourth double-double of the year and second in as many matches with 29 assists and 13 digs, while sophomore Sarah Martinez led all players with 15 digs. The Red Wolves knocked down 10 blocks, with Wiersema accounting for a career-best eight.

Arkansas Tech falls to Quincy

Arkansas Tech lost to Quincy in straight sets (25-13, 25-20, 25-19) on Saturday to close out the Golden Suns Invitational at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Junior Heather Thomas led the Golden Suns' attack with eight kills, while senior Brianna Merkel followed with six. Pacing the Golden Suns on offense was Merkel with 11 total assists. On defense, redshirt senior Megan Solberg tallied nine digs and Thomas had a pair of assisted blocks.

Williams Baptist splits pair of matches

The Williams Baptist Lady Eagles fell to Jarvis Christian in five sets and then rebounded to defeat Crowley's Ridge in straight sets on Saturday.

In the loss to Jarvis Christian, senior Molly Henson led the Lady Eagles with 11 kills, while freshman Kendyll Knott-Debord and senior Morgan Feltrop added eight. Senior Sydney Burgin recorded 20 assists to lead the attack freshman Hope Raymond finished with 22 digs.

Henson picked up a team-high 12 kills in Williams Baptist straight-set victory over Crowley's Ridge (25-17, 26-24, 25-20). Burgin and sophomore Laykin Harkcom both finished with 16 assists, while Raymond led the team with 21 digs.

SOCCER

Eagles score late to beat Louisiana Christian

Williams Baptist scored two goals in the final twenty minutes to defeat Louisiana Christian 2-1 on Saturday.

The Eagles outshot the Wildcats 12-1 with senior Gabriel Di Mauro netting the equalizer for Williams Baptist off an assist from sophomore Gonzalo Gaubeka. Senior Gabriel Otero then scored the game-winning goal in the 86th minute to push the Eagles past the Wildcats.

Senior Alejandro Perez finished with four saves off five shots in the net, allowing one goal for Williams Baptist.