The nation in brief: Stellantis plant workers go on strike

Stellantis plant workers go on strike

DETROIT -- United Auto Workers union members went on strike Saturday at the Stellantis casting plant in Indiana, citing health and safety issues including the company's alleged refusal to repair and replace the plant's air conditioning and heating systems.

The 35-acre plant in Kokomo makes parts used in the power trains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM vehicles, and a long-term strike could affect vehicle assembly lines across North America.

Stellantis said production had not been scheduled for this weekend and it hoped to resume negotiations as soon as possible on a contract with UAW Local 1166.

Stellantis said it was committed "to providing a safe and healthy work environment for all employees. After bargaining in good faith for two days and presenting an offer we believed addressed the union's concerns, we are disappointed by the UAW's decision to walk out."

The 1,200-worker plant, Kokomo Casting, is the world's largest die cast facility, according to Stellantis. It makes aluminum parts for components including transmissions and engine blocks.

The UAW local complained that Stellantis "claims it has no money to meet its membership's basic needs while "making record profits and investing billions in a new battery plant across the street."

Memphis suspect faces new charges

MEMPHIS -- The man charged with killing a Tennessee teacher who was abducted during a pre-dawn run has been indicted on separate charges stemming from an alleged kidnapping in 2021.

Cleotha Henderson was rebooked at the Shelby County jail on Friday on charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Details of the newest allegations were not immediately available.

The indictment stemming from the alleged attack last year was issued Thursday, days after Henderson's arrest in the death of Eliza Fletcher, a mother of two and a kindergarten teacher.

Henderson, who also has gone by the name Cleotha Abston, is charged with kidnapping and killing Fletcher, 34. He is being held in the Shelby County jail without bail on the charges stemming from her death.

Fletcher disappeared while on a pre-dawn run near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2. Her remains were found near an abandoned house Monday.

Henderson, 38, previously served 20 years in prison for a kidnapping he committed at age 16.

Illinoisan pleads guilty in Capitol riot

CHICAGO -- An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors said.

Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn pleaded guilty Friday in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge, prosecutors said.

Court documents say Woods was among people on the Capitol grounds illegally, joining a mob in the Lower West Terrace area. Someone in the crowd sprayed a Capitol Police officer with a chemical irritant and fled, and when the officer pursued that person, Woods lowered his shoulder and rammed into her, knocking her off her feet and sending her crashing into a downed bicycle barricade, prosecutors said.

Later that day, Woods gathered with other rioters in the media staging area at the Capitol and joined others in damaging equipment, prosecutors say. When a member of the media tried to walk away to protect himself and his camera, Woods ran at him and tackled him, knocking him to the ground and causing him to drop the camera, prosecutors said.

Woods is scheduled to be sentenced in January. The charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer carries a maximum of eight years in prison, and the federal assault charge carries a maximum of one year.

Parade death suspect withdraws plea

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year has withdrawn his insanity plea.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, on Friday appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court, where he's facing nearly 80 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. He had changed his innocent plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June.

Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Judge Jennifer Dorow, saying, "I have my own reasons why." He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys.

Last month, Dorow refused a defense motion to have the case dismissed because of a July search of the defendant's jail cell. Investigators and prosecutors were looking for information related to Brooks' recent decision to change his plea.

His attorneys say the warrant was deficient and the action violated his attorney-client privilege, but Dorow said the paperwork seized, photocopied and returned to the jail cell was not privileged material.



