Swiatek captures third Slam, first U.S. Open

NEW YORK -- Good as she's been this year, Iga Swiatek came to the U.S. Open unsure of what to expect.

She complained that women use different, slightly lighter, tennis balls than the men do at Flushing Meadows, where she'd never been past the fourth round. She was trying to grow accustomed to the noise and distractions, the hustle and bustle, of the Big Apple. And she arrived with a record of just 4-4 since her 37-match winning streak ended in July.

None of that matters now. Cementing her status as her sport's new dominant figure by winning what is expected to be the last tournament of Serena Williams' career, the No. 1-ranked Swiatek outplayed No. 5 Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday to claim her first championship at the U.S. Open and third Grand Slam title overall.

"Just not expecting a lot, especially before this tournament. It was such a challenging time, you know?" said Swiatek, who is 55-7 in tour-level matches with seven trophies in 2022, both best in the WTA.

"For sure, this tournament was really challenging, also, because it's New York. It's so loud. It's so crazy," she said after becoming the first top-seeded woman to win the U.S. Open since Williams in 2014. "I'm really proud that I could handle it mentally."

Swiatek, like Jabeur, travels with a sports psychologist, and it took some fortitude to finish this one off. At 6-5 in the second set, Swiatek held her first championship point. Right before Jabeur served, Swiatek jogged over to the sideline to change rackets -- an unusual choice at that moment.

When action resumed, Swiatek missed a backhand. That could have been tough to recover from. Indeed, Jabeur pushed things to the tiebreaker, which she then led 5-4. But Swiatek steeled herself, took the last three points and soon was accepting the silver trophy and a $2.6 million winner's check, joking: "I'm really glad that is not in cash."

The 21-year-old from Poland won the French Open for the second time in June and is the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to collect two major titles in a single season.

"She's really set the bar very high. It's great for our sport," said Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia who will rise to No. 2 in the rankings on Monday.

She is the first African woman and first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final and was participating in her second in a row.

But she is 0-2 at that stage, including a runner-up showing at Wimbledon in July.

"Definitely, I'm not someone that's going to give up," said Jabeur, whose support team wore black shirts with white writing that read "Yalla Habibi," Arabic for "Let's go, my love!"

"I am sure," she added, "I'm going to be in the final again."

Didn't help on this sunny, 85-degree Fahrenheit afternoon that Jabeur needed to deal with Swiatek, who has won her past 10 finals -- all in straight sets -- and was great from the get-go.

Jabeur did not face a single break point in her semifinal victory, but she got broken right away when Swiatek laced a cross-court backhand winner off a short ball to cap a 15-stroke exchange.

Eight minutes in, Swiatek had grabbed 12 of the first 14 points for a 3-0 edge.

"Put a lot of pressure on me," Jabeur said.

Using her heavy topspin forehand to take charge from the baseline, Swiatek dictated the tempo and trajectory of points. She ran her opponent this way and that, never letting Jabeur use the sorts of spins and variety that she's accustomed to.

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after scoring a point against Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, gets up off the court after missing shot from Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Billie Jean King, front left, watches action between Iga Swiatek, of Poland, and Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)



Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, to win the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)



Iga Swiatek, of Poland, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, to win the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Iga Swiatek, of Poland, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, to win the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts after defeating Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, to win the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)



Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts after losing a point to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

