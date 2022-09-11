Tales of flying the friendly skies

In today's world, it seems many of us must fly. Since we are approaching a one-world economy, flying is a necessity.

It hasn't always been that way. I remember when the average person would rarely fly. When we were first married Vertis and I were white-knuckle flyers, but after countless flights, nothing about flying bothers us but the flight being late.

I remember my first flight, which occurred when I was in college Air Force ROTC. The second year of ROTC I went up in a little two-seater. I was so nervous I could hardly breathe.

After about 30 minutes of flight the pilot said, "OK, Mason, I'm going to let you operate the controls for a few minutes and fly the plane. Remember, pull the stick back to gain altitude and forward to descend."

"Yes, sir!"

The only part I didn't understand was how much, but found out when the pilot said, "Descend about 1,000 feet."

"Yes, sir!" I said, and jammed the stick forward as far as it would go, which put us into a screaming dive. Yes, it was the pilot screaming as he took over.

After I graduated I kept hearing Peter, Paul, and Mary singing about flying: I'm leaving on a jet plane. Don't know when I'll be back again ... That was one flight I didn't want to be on.

A couple years later, after I took a transfer to Libya, flying really got serious for me. After a few days in Benghazi, I was hopping on a little red single-engine plane called a Beaver almost every week. Flying into the desert and landing beside a row of oil drums close to the drilling rig soon became old hat.

Exxon had several former Australian carrier pilots, which made flying a lot more interesting. On a long flight into the desert to a drilling rig on an old World War II DC-3 where I was the only passenger, I came within 50 feet of being killed as we tried to land in a blinding sandstorm.

We barely missed a 100-foot sand dune. It was one of those "Ahhhhhhhhhh!" moments.

I had a friend who had been a party boy at the University of Texas who later spent several weeks in Australia. Here's what he commented about the Aussies: "They're a lot like Texans, but they drink more."

On an Exxon flight with one of our geologists, the Aussie pilot, who had been drinking heavily the night before, passed out when they reached 10,000 feet, and the geologist had to glide the plane down to below 5,000 feet where the pilot woke up.

Vertis' first plane flight left El Dorado and, via New York City and Rome, ended up in Benghazi. An emergency caused the plane to turn around, dump fuel, and land in Boston. They worked on the plane and readied it to take off, but only Vertis would be its passenger. During the flight the pilot would go in the intercom and say something like, "Mrs. Mason, we will be arriving late in Rome."

We've seen our share of unruly passengers, but none as crazy as the drunk on a trans-Atlantic flight who tried to crawl into the luggage rack across the aisle from where we were sitting. The captain had to come back and threaten him with everything you can imagine. That was several decades back. He got off the plane in New York and wasn't arrested.

And then there was the Mexicana flight from Mexico City to Corpus Christi. I had a window seat and everything was going normally until I looked out and saw that one of the two motors on my side of the plane was spewing fuel out on the wing.

Naturally, I alerted the flight attendant, and the plane returned to Mexico City. We landed safely, and I figured we'd be put on another plane, but no. In 30 minutes they announced they had repaired the engine and were ready to board. We took a train home instead, and the next day a friend who worked at the Corpus Christi airport told me the plane landed with the engine on fire.

I won't forget flying into central Brazil and seeing a line of towering black clouds. No, not thunderstorms--ranchers burning off the rainforest. I can still remember the sick feeling I had.

The highlight of our flying adventures occurred several decades back when we flew the Concorde from London to New York. We had decided to splurge at the end of a great vacation. Flying supersonic to New York would only take three and a half hours.

We miscalculated the time in traffic. Our cabbie did everything he could go get us there, but we still arrived late. When we finally arrived we rushed to the check-in counter and were whisked toward the waiting gate. They were holding the plane's door open for us when we ran down the ramp.

The Concorde was really plush, and as we settled back in our seats the steward poured us glasses of champagne as we prepared to take off. In my work overseas I had flown almost all of the small- and medium-size planes that went in and out of the desert, and Vertis and I had crossed the Atlantic numerous times on various flights.

However, as the Concorde accelerated down the runway, it occurred to me that this flight was going to be a lot different. We were relaxed and just thankful we hadn't missed our flight. As it left the runway the pilot must have gone full throttle, because I have never been pulled back in my seat before in any plane.

The increase in speed occurred immediately upon takeoff, and in my mind it seemed the plane was more of a military jet with an afterburner. There was a monitor where you could see the airspeed, and as it gained altitude it registered over 1,300 miles per hour.

An over-the-top meal was served complete with caviar, more champagne, and other pricey items. It was a flight to remember. And it seems American Airlines is going to go supersonic in a few years, so maybe flying at 1,300 to 1,500 mph will be old hat in another decade.

My favorite foreign airline is Alitalia. They fly like they drive. They roar down the runway, make up for being late by dropping like a rock, using air brakes when landing, and the food, wine, and flight attendants are tops.

My favorite domestic airline is old Southwest with the singing flight attendants in short shorts.

The new Southwest is too much like American Airlines.

