This week’s schedule

Thursday's game
Warren at Star City
Friday's games
Augusta at Spring Hill
Baptist Prep at Poyen
Benton at Little Rock Catholic*
Bentonville at Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst
Bauxite at Lamar
Beebe at White Hall
Benton Harmony Grove at Central Arkansas Christian
Bigelow at Centerpoint
Blytheville at Riverview
Cabot at Ruston, La.
Carlisle at Des Arc
Cave City at Camden Harmony Grove
Cedarville at Green Forest
Center Hill, Miss. at Jonesboro
Corning at East Poinsett County
Crossett at Hamburg
Danville at Hector
Decatur at Berryville
DeWitt at Helena-West Helena
Dierks at Conway Christian
Drew Central at Lafayette County
Dumas at Lake Village%
England at Johnson County Westside
Fordyce at Glen Rose
Foreman at Fouke
Fountain Lake at Cedar Ridge
Genoa Central at Cutter-Morning Star
Greenbrier at Van Buren
Greene County Tech at El Dorado
Greenwood at Siloam Springs
Hampton at Smackover
Harding Academy at Booneville
Haynesville, La. at Junction City
Hazen at McCrory
Hope at Prescott
Idabel, Okla. at Ashdown
Jacksonville at Marion
Jessieville at Atkins
Jonesboro Westside at Heber Springs
Izard County at Rector
Lake Hamilton at Mountain Home
Little Rock Hall at Pottsville
Little Rock Parkview at North Little Rock
Little Rock Southwest at Hot Springs
Malvern at Hernando, Miss.
Marshall at Subiaco Academy
Mayflower at Clinton
McGehee at Monticello
Melbourne at Hoxie
Memphis Business at Lonoke
Midland at Hermitage
Mineral Springs at Bearden
Mountainburg at Yellville-Summit
Mountain Pine at Parkers Chapel
Mountain View at Rose Bud
Mount Ida at Lavaca
Murfreesboro at Gurdon
Nashville at Charleston
Oklahoma Lincoln at Shiloh Christian
Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish at Conway
Pea Ridge at Gentry
Perryville at Episcopal Collegiate
Piggott at Marked Tree
Robinson at Morrilton
Russellville at Little Rock Christian
Salem at Walnut Ridge
Springdale Har-Ber at Mustang, Okla.
Stuttgart at Forrest City
Sylvan Hills at Searcy
Trumann at Newport
Vilonia at Pine Bluff
Waldron at Mansfield
Watson Chapel at Mills
West Memphis at Sheridan
Wynne at Magnolia
*at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
%at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff
High school football coaches
CALL US
Coaches, please call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night during the fall football season.
Scoring plays from players (first and last name), a score by quarter and team records, along with any statistics from the game will be needed, if possible.
The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. The deadline for statistics to appear in that edition will be on Wednesdays at noon.
Game reports and statistics can also be emailed to sports@ arkansasonline.com while scores can be tweeted using #arpreps.