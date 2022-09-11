Towers’ steel finds state home

The newest 9/11 memorial in Arkansas was dedicated at Veterans Plaza in downtown Mountain Home on Memorial Day. It consists of two six-foot tall towers made of glass-reinforced concrete atop a stone foundation. Between the towers is a piece of steel salvaged from the debris of the World Trade Center in New York City, which was attacked on this day 21 years ago.

On the base of the monument is a pentagon shape and the number 93 commemorating those also lost on Sept. 11, 2001, when a hijacked airliner hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., and another hijacked plane, United Flight 93, crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pa.

The installation of the memorial was headed up by Tommy Feliccia, a firefighter and EMT with the Mountain Home Fire Department.

"[The memorial] is just right up the road from Station One here," Feliccia says. "I go over once a month or so and clean it. I take a lot of pride in it."

According to tourofhonor.com, a website that identifies 9/11 memorials across the U.S. for motorcyclists traveling to the sites, there are at least 11 in Arkansas. Several also contain steel that was once part of the World Trade Center.

"I think it's cool that there are other 9-11 memorials in Arkansas," Feliccia says.

Feliccia, 30, grew up in Mountain Home, and has a familial connection to New York and Sept. 11. His uncle, Joseph Russo, was captain of Engine Company 254 of the New York City Fire Department and helped with the search and rescue at the World Trade Center. Feliccia's grandfather, Vincent Feliccia, had retired from New York City Fire Department before Sept. 11, 2001. Both of their names are on the memorial.

The steel from the World Trade Center was donated to the city last year on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Feliccia says. After receiving the piece, he designed the monument, which is eight feet tall in total. It was built by Bill Wikoff of Springfield, Ill., who donated his time and labor. About $15,000 was raised to cover the cost of materials, Feliccia says.

"The community really stepped up. If we needed a crane to help set it up, it was 'here you go.' The stonework on the base was donated. There were so many people that helped out."

Feliccia hopes the Mountain Home memorial, along with an informational plaque next to it, will stand for generations as a reminder of that awful morning in September.

"On the side of the base it says, 'Never Forget.' So many people have been born after 9/11. They might read about it in a textbook, but they can't relate like we can. Now they can go and touch a piece of steel from the towers, and read the plaque. It's just a way to honor all those people who were lost that day."

