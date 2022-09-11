Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Vice President Kamala Harris. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Karen Pierce, British ambassador to the U.S.; Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba of Jackson, Miss.; retired Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Warner; Pierce; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. 8 a.m.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Jane Hartley, U.S. ambassador to Britain. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.