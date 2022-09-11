Unheralded Herd drops Irish to 0-2





SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Steven Gilmore returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and Khalan Labron ran for 163 yards as Marshall shocked No. 8 Notre Dame 26-21 Saturday, making Marcus Freeman the first Fighting Irish coach to lose his first three games.

Freeman was asked whether his inexperience coaching was a factor in the poor start.

“If it’s my experience as head coach, and I don’t know if that’s a reason why, or the lack of execution? But it starts with me, right? It starts with me as the head coach and looking at myself and saying, ‘What do I have to do to help this football team and really look at everything we’re doing?’ Because the performance isn’t where we needed to be,” he said.

Gilmore, the brother of Stephon Gilmore of the Indianapolis Colts, picked off a pass by Tyler Buchner with 4:35 left, raced to the end zone and then jumped into the stands where Marshall fans were already celebrating the victory.

“Obviously, a phenomenal day,” Marshall Coach Charlie Huff said. “I’m really proud of the way they competed. I’m really proud of their competitive spirit, the consistency of what we needed to do to come out with a win.” Marshall (2-0), the first Sun Belt Conference team to play at Notre Dame Stadium, beat a team ranked in the top 10 for just the second time in school history. The Thundering Herd beat No. 6 Kansas State 27-20 in 2003.

Huff tried to downplay the significance of the win.

“In house, no disrespect to Notre Dame, in house, we expected it. Because we talked about this summer being a team that expects to win every time we touch the field,” Huff said.

Freeman, the 36-year-old first-time head coach who was promoted after Brian Kelly left for LSU, had lost a bowl game to Oklahoma State and at Ohio State last week. This one will go down much differently to hopeful Notre Dame fans.

The Irish had a streak of 42 consecutive wins against unranked opponents snapped. Freeman also said after the game that quarterback Tyler Buchner was replaced in the closing minutes because of a shoulder injury. He said he doesn’t know how severe it is.

The Herd took a 19-15 lead with 5:16 remaining when Henry Colombi completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Devin Miller. The score was set up by a 42-yard run by Laborn, who broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and juked Irish safety Brandon Joseph before breaking free.

Any hope for a comeback by the Irish (0-2) ended when Owen Porter intercepted a pass by backup Irish quarterback Drew Pyne with three minutes remaining. Pyne threw a TD pass with 14 second left to cut the lead to five points.

Colombi was 16-of-21 passing for 145 yards and the Thundering Herd rushed for 221 yards on 49 carries.

The Irish, who struggled offensively a week earlier in a 21-10 loss to Ohio State with a play-it-safe, ball-control game plan, opened the play-book against the Herd but still struggled to get much going.

Buchner was 18-of-32 passing for 201 yards with 2 interceptions. Buchner also led the Irish in rushing with 44 yards on 13 carries, Michael Mayer had eight catches for 103 yards.

The Irish grabbed a 15-12 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run up by Buchner. He then kept it and ran wide right for the two-point conversion. But the Irish couldn’t mount much of an offense after that.

NO. 7 OKLAHOMA 33, KENT STATE 3

NORMAN, Okla. — Marvin Mims caught seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns to help Oklahoma overcome a slow start and beat Kent State, Dillon Gabriel completed 21 of 28 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, and the Sooners finished with 430 yards of offense. Oklahoma has won 11 straight home games and 29 of its last 30.

NO. 11 OKLAHOMA STATE 34, ARIZONA STATE 17

STILLWATER, Okla. — Spencer Sanders passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 11 Oklahoma State defeated Arizona State.

Sanders passed for 268 yards and ran for 54, and Dominic Richardson ran for 131 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 44 yards for the Cowboys (2-0).

Emory Jones passed for 223 yards and a touchdown and Xazavian Valladay rushed for 118 yards and a score for Arizona State (1-1).

In other games involving Top 25 programs, DJ Uiagalelei threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, Will Shipley ran for two scores and Clemson moved to 37-0 against FCS opponents by beating Furman 35-12 in Clemson, S.C. Uiagalelei directed the Tigers (2-0) to touchdowns on his first five drives and Clemson was up 21-3 early in the second quarter. … Caleb Williams threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, with two of those going to Jordan Addison, leading Southern California past Stanford 41-28 in the teams’ Pac-12 opener in Stanford, Calif. Addison wound up with seven catches for 172 yards and Travis Dye ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, while the Trojans’ opportunistic defense shined again with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries — four turnovers that led to 17 points. … Cameron Rising threw for 254 yards in the first half and Dalton Kincaid had 107 yards receiving and two touchdowns in Utah’s 73-7 rout of Southern Utah in Salt Lake City. Utah scored on nine consecutive drives, including eight touchdowns, over the final three quarters against the FCS Thunderbirds (1-1). The Utes (1-1) had 599 yards of total offense. … Jalen Berger ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns and Michigan State’s defense forced four fumbles in its 52-0 win over Akron in East Lansing, Mich. It was the largest margin of victory for Michigan State (2-0) since it beat Eastern Michigan by 59 points in 2014. … No. 15 Miami used a pair of third-quarter touchdowns barely two minutes apart to pull away in the second half against Southern Miss on its way to a 30-7 victory in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Hurricanes (2-0) trailed for most of the second quarter, then shook off the slow start by scoring the game’s final 27 points. Henry Parrish rushed for 97 yards and a score. … Devin Leary tied a program record by accounting for six touchdowns and No. 18 North Carolina State’s defense surrendered 150 total yards in the Wolfpack’s 55-3 win over Charleston Southern in Raleigh, N.C. … Nakia Watson scored two touchdowns against his former team and Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 in Madison, Wis. Watson scored on a 2-yard run in the second quarter and put the Cougars (2-0) ahead for good by turning a short completion into a 31-yard score with 5:12 left in the third quarter. Watson rushed for 522 yards and five touchdowns at Wisconsin from 2019-20 before transferring. … Donovan Smith ran 9 yards for a touchdown in the second overtime, lifting Texas Tech over No. 25 Houston 33-30 in double overtime in Lubbock, Texas. A back-and-forth finish ended with the Red Raiders (2-0) beating a ranked nonconference opponent in the regular season for the first time since 1989, a span of 14 games.





Saturday’s

AP Top 25 scores

No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19

No. 2 Georgia 33, Samford 0

No. 3 Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

No. 4 Michigan 56, Hawaii 10

No. 5 Clemson 35, Furman 12

Appalachian State 17, No. 6 Texas A&M 14

No. 7 Oklahoma 33, Kent State 3

Marshall 26, No. 8 Notre Dame 21

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 Brigham Young, (n)

No. 10 Southern Cal 41, Stanford 28

No. 11 Oklahoma State 34, Arizona State 17

No. 20 Kentucky 26, No. 12 Florida 16

No. 13 Utah 73, Southern Utah 7

No. 14 Michigan State 52, Akron 0

No. 15 Miami 30, Southern Miss 7

No. 16 Arkansas 44, South Carolina 30

No. 24 Tennessee 34, No. 17 Pittsburgh 27, OT

No. 18 NC State 55, Charleston Southern 3

Washington State 17, No. 19 Wisconsin 14

No. 22 Ole Miss 59, Central Arkansas 3

No. 23 Wake Forest 45, Vanderbilt 25

Texas Tech 33, No. 25 Houston 30, 2OT





Marshall linebacker Jace Bobo (9) celebrates after the team's 26-21 win over Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)



Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter (55) celebrates after the team's 26-21 win over Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)







