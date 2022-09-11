Volunteers’ defense rises to occasion

PITTSBURGH -- Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel isn't sure his team would have found a way a year ago to win a game where it fumbled twice and allowed a blocked punt. All in the second half. On the road. Against a program coming off a Power Five conference title.

It's not last season. The 24th-ranked Volunteers may be maturing in front of their coach's eyes. The latest proof came in a draining 34-27 overtime victory over No. 17 Pitt on Saturday, a four-hour physical and emotional marathon that ended with Tennessee spilling onto the field in a mixture of joy and relief.

"There's a certain level of maturity that we certainly didn't have last year at times," said Heupel, who is in his second season of trying to restore the Volunteers to relevancy in the SEC. "Our kids are willing to continue to compete. They handled the flows, the ups and downs of the game the right way."

There were plenty of each to go around. The Volunteers (2-0) allowed a game-tying touchdown pass from Pitt backup quarterback Nick Patti with 2:23 to go but regrouped to win it on a 28-yard lob from Hendon Hooker to Cedric Tillman on Tennessee's first possession of the extra period.

The Volunteers' defense, which had been relentless over the final three-plus quarters following a slow start, did the rest. It used a third-down sack and the one last of a seemingly unending streak of quarterback pressures to force Patti to throw incomplete on fourth down to end it.

"The second, third and fourth quarter, that's as good a performance as I've been around in a long time," Heupel said of a defense that struggled against quality competition in 2021. "They got put in a lot of bad positions. ... I thought the overall effort from them was special."

The defense needed to be on a night when the offense, which has become the program's calling card, spent much of the second half running in place.

While Hooker finished with 325 yards passing and two touchdowns and Tillman caught nine passes for 162 yards, Tennessee couldn't put the Panthers away even with Pitt severely limited.

The Panthers (1-1) lost starting quarterback Kedon Slovis to an undisclosed injury at the end of the first half and Patti spent the final quarter-plus effectively on one leg after twisting his knee while getting sacked.

The Volunteers allowed a blocked punt, saw a fumble cut short a drive and gave Pitt life late when Tre Flowers muffed a punt with 7:28 to go. The Panthers slowly moved the ball deep into Tennessee territory before a backpedaling Patti found Jared Wayne for a 4-yard score on fourth-and-goal to tie it at 27 with 2:23 to play.

Pitt finally ran out of chances in overtime. Patti -- who finished 9 of 20 for 79 yards -- drove the Panthers inside the 10 but Tennessee's fourth sack forced Patti into a "heave and pray" and when his final pass fell to the turf, the Volunteers had found a way to win the type of game they'd grown accustomed to losing in recent years.

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (20) is tackled by Pittsburgh linebacker Brandon George (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew (86) runs after catching a pass as Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



Pittsburgh running back Israel Abanikanda, right, runs past Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks (33) on his way to a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) gets a pass away and complete to tight end Gavin Bartholomew (86) as Tennessee defensive back Kamal Hadden (5) pressures him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) scrambles past Pittsburgh defensive lineman David Green (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)



Pittsburgh wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (14) can't make the catch as Tennessee defensive back Tamarion McDonald (12) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. McDonald was called for pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

