NCAA DIVISION III

WASHINGTON (MO.) 52, HENDRIX 7

Washington scored 30 points in the first quarter Saturday on the way to a convincing victory over Hendrix College at Francis Olympic Field in St. Louis.

The Bears (1-0) scored nine points in the game's first 1:12 on a safety and a Collin Goldberg 6-yard run. Fred Ware's 6-yard touchdown run made it 16-0 nearly midway through the first quarter. Tthen Kenneth Hamilton added a 36-yard touchown run and Matt Rush threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tom Peters with 59 seconds left to make it 30-0.

The Warriors (1-1) got their lone touchdown with 10:37 left in the first half on a 12-yard pass from Jacob Wood to Kanyn Utley, which was Utley's only catch of the game.

Rush threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Ware with 9:11 remaining, then threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jack Jopes to end the half, giving the Bears a 43-7 lead.

Rush threw his fourth touchdown pass in the third quarter, a 24-yarder to Will Gardner with 12:07 left for a 50-7 lead. The Bears' defense then got its second safety with 6:49 left to set the final score.

Wood finished 18-of-31 passing for 140 yards with 1 touchdown pass and 2 interceptions. He was also sacked twice. Brian Gittens led the Warriors with 35 yards rushing on five carries, while Christopher Gadison had three catches for 42 yards.