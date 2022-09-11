



NAIA

WAYLON BAPTIST 37, LYON 14

PLAINVIEW, Texas -- Naaji Gadsden's 8-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter snapped a 7-7 tie and led to an onslaught of points that allowed Waylon Baptist (1-1, 1-0 Sooner Athletic Conference) to run away to a victory.

Gadsden finished with 64 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns to lead the Pioneers, who scored 23 unanswered points over the middle two quarters to break free. Bryan Ponder completed 18 of 27 passes for 284 yards and threw touchdown passes to Dashawn McCubbi and Dylan Sterling in the first half.

Isaiah Bradford was 12-of-29 passing for 182 yards and 1 touchdown for Lyon (1-1, 1-2), but he was sacked 6 times. Reginald Brown also hauled in 7 passes for 96 yards, including a 23-yard scoring catch in the third quarter that put an end to Waylon Baptist's scoring spree.

Gadsden had 3-yard touchdown run with 7:29 to go in the first quarter that gave the Pioneers a 7-0 lead. Jaylin Babers' 1-yard score tied it for the Scots before Gadsden's second touchdown started Waylon Baptist's surge.



