What really changed on Sept. 11, 2001

I was home with my 15-month-old first-born, Grace. Home was the parsonage of the Webb City Baptist Church, a small country church on the outskirts of Ozark, where my husband was youth director. Living in the parsonage was part of the pay, and in addition to his teaching job with Ozark Schools, it afforded me the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mother.

I was a different person then in so many ways. We did not have television because I didn't believe in it. Like some parents feel about phone and tablet screens today, I saw television as a brain drain, a distraction, a gateway into numbness, passivity.

My plan for my kids was books, musical instruments, art supplies, toys, and the outdoors. And me, of course: hovering helicopter/attachment-style parent, tiger mother, and teacher. Spiritual guide. Mama Bear.

My friend Lori--we've been friends since first grade--called me from Siloam Springs. "You need to go to your mom and dad's house and turn on the TV. Something important is happening. You want to know about it."

I think it is so interesting now that she did that. This friend with whom I played baby dolls, school, and Truth or Dare. The one who was baptized with me in the same water on the same day at First Baptist Church. We were in each other's weddings. Together we buried her brother and dad. Some people just know you, and Lori knows me.

My parents were at work--not yet retired teachers. So when I scooped up Grace and got to their house it was just us there, and Dan Rather. He appeared on their big screen with the dark, billowing smoke of the burning towers behind him. People ran in every direction to escape the ashes that fell like dirty snow over Manhattan.

There are a few other times I have been completely consumed by an event on television. The first I remember is the Challenger explosion. That was middle school. We all crowded around a box television someone rolled into the library on a table. People cried.

I can still see the wholesome face of Christa McAuliffe in her blue NASA uniform, the first teacher in space. I can still see in my mind's eye how my prepubescent self imagined her, blown into bits and scattered across the surface of the ocean. Like fish food.

Princess Diana's death, the Oklahoma City bombing, later the death of Michael Jackson. Not sure why these are the things that stand out to me. I have also been obsessed with Elvis, John F. Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, and the Holocaust, though obviously not in real time.

Sept. 11 was different than all of those.

For me this day changed everything. I remember feeling like I was suspended in time somehow; there, but not actually there in the moment. More like I was watching myself from outside, a ghost at the window of my parents' house looking in.

There was a woman--the real me--sitting on the floor with her oblivious baby. A cherubic little girl with disheveled blonde ringlets and eyes the size and color of those giant blueberries you get at Sam's. She bounced as the woman held her underneath her little arms. And she grinned and laughed and touched her mother's face, vying for her attention.

The woman smiled and babbled and played with her baby, intermittently gazing past her into the TV screen where people jumped from buildings. They never showed the landings, but she pictured their heads cracked open on the pavement, like ripe watermelons.

This, then bouncy baby.

Inquisitive blueberry eyes. Teeth like tiny pearls. Laughter. Trust.

Innocence.

Terror. Fire. Screams. Death.

Evil.

Ghost me had no idea how the me with the baby would reconcile these irreconcilable differences. The woman I was then had no idea either. I thought everything was changing and I would have to learn how to cope with and guide my children through a different world.

And in some ways that has happened. My kids don't know what it is like to get on a plane without TSA screening. They are more suspicious of danger than I ever was, almost comfortable with it. It is assumed. They don't see us as immune to tragedies that once seemed only to strike other countries. They accept our vulnerability. They love America, but are under no delusions of our unlimited power and goodness. They are humbler.

I think what I have realized since Sept. 11, 2001, is that the world did not change on that day. Not really. It was my perception of it.

Looking back now I feel so naïve, and I was. Am. Life for me seems to be this perpetual state of naivete then experience that leads to recognition of my own ignorance, and then the effort to replace it with wisdom; slowly growing in sophistication without losing all innocence. Becoming more realistic perhaps, seeing more clearly, while maintaining steadfast hope.

It is messy. And I am often not proud of the blind spots I discover in myself. The mistakes I make. But I keep trying to do better, and so far I haven't given up my ideals. Perhaps that is also the story of America.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.