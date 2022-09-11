Zebras beat Wildcats 36-22 after weather delay

The Pine Bluff Zebras bolted out of the locker room fired up to play ball after a 90-minute lightning delay at Watson Chapel on Friday.

The Zebras led 18-8 when officials called for the delay, and left with a 36-22 win over the Wildcats to open 5A-Central Conference play.

Play resumed at 9:44 p.m. and ended about 11:35 p.m. The Zebras (2-0, 1-0 in 5A-Central) scored a touchdown less than 30 seconds into the restart, and the extra-point attempt was no good.

In the first half of the game, the Zebras' defense overtook Wildcat quarterback Akyell Madison almost every time he tried to snap the ball. That pattern continued after the weather delay with Madison turning over the ball.

With less than 8 minutes left, Landon Holcomb scored a Zebra touchdown. The kick was no good.

The Wildcats (1-2, 0-1) fought back with 4:22 left. Madison threw a touchdown pass to junior Christopher Washington, and the extra point was good.

With 2:59 left, the Zebras fumbled the ball. At the 2:22 mark, Watson Chapel blocked a Zebra punt. Madison then threw the ball from the 50-yard line to Daniel Nelson, who caught it in the end zone for a Wildcat touchdown.

Watson Chapel's high energy on their home field paid off with 9:09 left in the first quarter. Madison took the snap and passed to Marquez Bentley, who pushed two yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Nakell Lawrence made the two-point conversion, and the Wildcats led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

In the second quarter, Zebra quarterback Will Howell passed to Courtney Crutchfield, who ran 30 yards down the sideline for a Zebra touchdown. The Zebra drive went 70 yards in 11 plays, and the two-point conversion was no good, leaving the tally at 8-6.

The Wildcats tried to answer, but the Zebra defense smothered Madison on nearly every snap.

With 5:09 left in the second quarter, Landon Holcomb threw a 17-yard pass to Crutchfield for another touchdown, giving the Zebras a 12-8 lead. The two-point conversion was no good.

Holcomb tossed another pass to Crutchfield, who caught the ball and ran 31 yards for another score. Once again, the two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving Pine Bluff with a 10-point lead.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Crutchfield with three touchdowns in the first half.

NEXT UP ...

The Zebras host the Vilonia Eagles next Friday in a 5A-Central Conference game. The Wildcats play at Mills University Studies in Little Rock then.