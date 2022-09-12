1 charged in brawl in S.C. school bus

Sheriff ’s investigators arrested a woman who became involved in a brawl on her child’s middle school bus Friday in Chester County, S.C.

Two students began fighting Friday on the Chester Middle School bus, just before the bus arrived at a stop “and a parent of one of the brawling juveniles stepped onto the bus,” according to a sheriff ’s office news release Friday.

“The situation escalated, causing the bus driver to drive to the Sheriff’s Office parking lot and honk the horn to get law enforcement’s attention,” according to the release.

Deputies broke up the fight on the bus, but other parents soon arrived in the parking lot, sheriff’s officials said.

“The parent of one of the brawling juveniles began fighting with the parent of the other brawling juvenile,” according to the news release.

Deputies broke up that fight, too.