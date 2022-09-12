ACANSA festival of arts scheduled in North Little Rock, Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK -- The ACANSA Arts Festival of the South will feature artists with Arkansas connections across a variety of artistic disciplines, the organization announced last week.CQ

The "ACANSA Roots" festival is scheduled from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, with venues in North Little Rock and Little Rock. Performers include pianist Tatiana Roitman Mann; actor Ben Grimes in the play "Death of Kings"; the hip-hop group Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe; and Stuart Montez, vocalist and guitarist.

Tickets range from $10 to $100 for an all-access pass. They are available at Acansa.org, along with a schedule of events. More information is available by calling (501) 663-2287CQ or emailing dhupp@acansa.orgCQ.