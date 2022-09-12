Agencies look for inmate on the lam

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the Saline County jail Sunday morning.

Wuanya Smith, 20, was being held in Saline County on an active warrant out of Nebraska, a Saline County sheriff's office release says.

U.S. Marshals and Nebraska police departments were searching for Smith late last month stemming from second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection to the murder of Anthony Collins, according to a Facebook post from Omaha Crime Stoppers and the police department.

A release from the Saline County sheriff's office said Smith climbed the razor wire fence around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

He was last seen headed north from the jail wearing no shirt, white tennis shoes, and detention-issued white and black striped pants, according to the release.

Smith stands roughly 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has a tattoo on his neck that says "Death Before Dishonor," the release states.

Multiple agencies including the Saline County sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police, Benton Police, Bryant police, and Arkansas Department of Corrections are actively searching for the subject, according to the release.

Smith is considered to be dangerous. If seen, people are advised to not approach him and to call 911.

More information will be released as the situation develops, the release said.

As of about 5 p.m. Sunday, the department said Smith was still on the loose.