Aggressive Giants rally to top Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Brian Daboll promised his New York Giants he wouldn't coach scared and knew the play he'd call for a two-point conversion even though it had only worked sporadically during training camp.

It worked when it mattered most, and now the first-time head coach and the Giants have plenty to celebrate.

Daniel Jones hit Chris Myarick for a 1-yard touchdown pass, then found Saquon Barkley on a shovel pass for the two-point conversion with 1:06 left, giving the Giants a 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and making Daboll a winner in his coaching debut.

"We're trying to build something," Daboll said. "We have a long way to go, but it's good to get that first W."

Daboll didn't hesitate to keep his offense on the field for the two-point conversion, which snapped the Giants' skid of five consecutive losses in season openers. Barkley gave Daboll and new General Manager Joe Schoen a game ball apiece in the locker room.

Barkley, who averaged 9.1 yards per play, called the game ball "the first of many." The running back was pumped when he saw Daboll put up the sign for the two-point conversion.

"He's a man of his word," Barkley said. "He told us he was going to be aggressive and he told us he was going to lean on the players to make plays. In that situation, we did exactly that. When you have a coach like that, it definitely will make you go out there and fight for him and execute in that situation."

The Titans, the AFC's No. 1 seed with a 12-5 record a year ago, had a chance to win as time expired.

But Randy Bullock pushed a 47-yard field goal wide left after making two field goals earlier against one of his former teams. Bullock played one game with the Giants in 2016 and made three game-winning kicks last year for Tennessee.

"Losing sucks no matter when it happens," said Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill, who threw for 266 yards and two TDs. "I never want to start off the season on the wrong foot, especially at home in front of your own fans."

Barkley ran for 164 yards and a 4-yard TD, his best game since Dec. 22, 2019, after topping 100 yards rushing only once in 13 games last season. He got the Giants going with a 68-yard run to set up his TD.

"When you don't play your gaps or you don't tackle, it's a very unforgiving league especially with a good back or an excellent back," Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said.

The Giants forced the Titans to go three-and-out on the next drive. Jones found Sterling Shepard wide open for a 65-yard TD with Tennessee cornerback Kristian Fulton beaten badly on the catch-and-run, tying it up at 13 midway through the third quarter.

Jones finished with 188 yards passing and two touchdowns and was glad to see a vintage performance from Barkley.

"It was a lot of fun," Jones said. "You saw the explosiveness. It was fun to watch him. He's had a great camp. Seeing where he's come from, he's battled back from a lot of adversity, a lot of injuries, to see what he did today was a lot of fun to watch as a teammate and a friend."

Tennessee answered with its longest drive to take the lead back. Tannehill capped the 75-yard march with a 23-yard TD pass to Dontrell Hilliard, his second score of the game, for a 20-13 lead late in the third quarter.

Former University of Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks caught three passes for 55 yards, including a long pass of 27 yards.

NY Giants00138--21

Tennessee7670--20

First quarter

Ten--Hilliard 7 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 9:48.

Second quarter

Ten--FG Bullock 46, 12:35.

Ten--FG Bullock 23, 6:57.

Third quarter

NYG--Barkley 4 run (run failed), 11:16.

NYG--Shepard 65 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 8:48.

Ten--Hilliard 23 pass from Tannehill (Bullock kick), 2:54.

Fourth quarter

NYG--Myarick 1 pass from D.Jones (Barkley pass from D.Jones), 1:06.

NYGTen

First downs1919

Total Net Yards394359

Rushes-yards32-23826-93

Passing156266

Punt Returns5-624-62

Kickoff Returns2-412-33

Interceptions Ret.0-01-0

Comp-Att-Int17-21-120-33-0

Sacked-Yards Lost5-321-0

Punts6-51.56-57.0

Fumbles-Lost2-12-1

Penalties-Yards8-457-50

Time of Possession28:5431:06

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--NY Giants, Barkley 18-164, Jones 6-25, Breida 5-24, Toney 2-23, James 1-2. Tennessee, Henry 21-82, Hilliard 2-8, Tannehill 2-7, Okonkwo 1-(minus 4).

PASSING--NY Giants, Jones 17-21-1-188. Tennessee, Tannehill 20-33-0-266.

RECEIVING--NY Giants, Barkley 6-30, James 5-59, Shepard 2-71, Golladay 2-22, W.Robinson 1-5, Myarick 1-1. Tennessee, Philips 6-66, Hilliard 3-61, Burks 3-55, Swaim 3-19, Hollister 1-22, Westbrook-Ikhine 1-13, Woods 1-13, Okonkwo 1-11, Hooper 1-6.

