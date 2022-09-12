An idle hand





ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tom Brady as the first 45-year-old starting quarterback in NFL history looked quite a bit like the younger versions.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were left with an old, familiar feeling that isn't quite so fuzzy.

Brady and Mike Evans connected on a punctuating touchdown, Leonard Fournette ran for 127 yards, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Cowboys 19-3 in a season opener Sunday night.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game Prescott needs surgery for a fracture near the thumb on his throwing hand and will miss multiple weeks, a season-altering blow for the defending NFC East champs.

A rough night for Prescott got worse after his right hand struck a defender when throwing a pass in the fourth quarter. He was checked on the sideline before jogging to the locker room.

The latest injury came almost two years after the compound fracture of Prescott's right ankle on the same field, a gruesome injury that ended his 2020 season in Week 5.

"It's very disappointing, but injuries happen," Prescott said. "Can't necessarily control it. Obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. And that's what hurts more than anything."

Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but realized on the next play that he couldn't grip the football.

After initially being checked on the sideline, he jogged to the locker room and had X-rays.

"I was told it was much cleaner than it could have been," Prescott said, adding that he will see a doctor today and have surgery after that.

Jones said the injury is above his thumb, and behind the joint, and he pointed to an area between his own thumb and wrist.

Prescott's 2020 season ended in the fifth week because of a gruesome ankle injury. He returned last season to throw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns as the Cowboys won the NFC East before losing their first-round playoff game at home.

The 29-year-old Prescott said he got into the best shape of his life going into this season, his seventh in the NFL.

Brady was in control throughout despite an extended break during training camp to attend to personal issues. The seven-time Super Bowl champ got a big assist from the defense in Todd Bowles' debut as Tampa Bay's coach following three seasons as defensive coordinator.

"I always play the game for my team, my teammates and the organization," Brady said. "Just being around them is something I always enjoy. It keeps me very grounded, very humble. I feel like just one of the guys. Not many places where I can go where I feel like just one of the guys, but the locker room's definitely one of those places."

The Cowboys and Bucs had the top two offenses in the NFL last season, which started with Tampa Bay's 31-29 win at home over Dallas when Brady and Prescott combined for seven TDs passing. Only one offense showed up this time.

Dallas drove 54 yards to a field goal on the first possession, but didn't score again while finishing with its second-fewest points in an opener. The Cowboys lost to New Orleans 28-0 in 1989.

Julio Jones had a 48-yard catch in the two-time All-Pro's Tampa Bay debut to set up one of four first-half field goals from Ryan Succop, who had five attempts before the break without a punt from the Bucs.

Brady, who improved to 7-0 against the Cowboys, was 18 of 17 for 212 yards with an interception that didn't amount to much because Prescott and receiver Noah Brown couldn't connect on an easy third-down throw near midfield early in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys did nothing to quiet questions about the receiving group behind CeeDee Lamb, the third-year player who is the new No. 1 target after the offseason trade of Amari Cooper.

Lamb had two catches for 29 yards while drawing most of the attention. Noah Brown had five catches for 68 yards, while Prescott finished 14 of 29 for 134 yards with an interception that set up one of the first-half field goals.

The gap in receiving depth was clear, with Evans and Chris Godwin both having catches of at least 20 yards in the first quarter before Godwin had to leave with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys stayed close in the first half only because of two sacks from reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons. Both forced field goals, and Succop missed one of the tries.

Devin White matched Parsons with two sacks of Prescott as the Cowboys lost to the Bucs at home for just the second time while Coach Mike McCarthy dropped to 0-3 in openers with Dallas. Dave Campo was the only other Dallas coach to do that.

Fournette had 40 of the 79 yards on the drive that ended with Brady's 5-yard scoring pass to Evans for a 19-3 lead.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, left, sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) as Tony Pollard (20) looks on in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) catches a touchdown pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) defends in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)



Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is stopped after a short gain by Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (6) catches a long pass as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (3) defends in the first half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (7) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)











