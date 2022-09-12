Arkansas' count of hospitalized covid patients hits two-month low

After rising slightly a day earlier, the number of people reported to be hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19 fell Monday to its lowest level in more than two months.



Meanwhile, the state didn't record any new covid-19 deaths on Sunday or Monday, leaving the official death toll at 11,961.



Data on Arkansas' covid-19 cases and hospitalized patients was not updated on the Health Department's online dashboard on Sunday, and the case numbers for Sunday were still not available from the department on Monday afternoon.



Information provided by Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill on Monday, however, indicated that the number reported to be hospitalized with covid-19 rose Sunday by five before falling Monday by 10, to 258, below the previous recent low of 261 that the number reached a week earlier.



The number as of Monday was the smallest since July 4.



Data updated on the dashboard Monday indicated that the state's count of cases had risen by 620 since Saturday, down from a rise of 922 over the same two-day stretch a week earlier.



The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell from 780 as of Saturday to 737, which was down from an average of 979 a day the previous week.



A total of 10,128 cases in the state were considered active, or currently infectious, on Monday, down from 11,276 as of Saturday and 11,710 the previous Monday.



The number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care rose Sunday by one and Monday by eight, bringing it to 55.



The number on ventilators fell Sunday by two before rising Monday by four, to 16.