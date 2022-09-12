Arkansas-Texas A&M kickoff scheduled

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' Sept. 24 game against Texas A&M will kick off at 6 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game will be televised by ESPN, marking the Razorbacks' first televised primetime game this season. Arkansas (2-0, 1-0 SEC) is scheduled to host Missouri State on Saturday night on ESPN's streaming platform.

Arkansas is ranked 10th and Texas A&M is ranked 24th in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week. The Aggies (1-1) are scheduled to host 13th-ranked Miami on Saturday.

Texas A&M was upset 17-14 by Appalachian State last week.

Arkansas defeated Texas A&M 20-10 last season in Arlington to snap a nine-game losing streak in the series.