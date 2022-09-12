Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Sept. 1
Caleb Zachary Bundric, 33, and Lacey Elisabeth Dantzle, 34, both of Fayetteville
Wayne Duvall Coleman, 40, and Stephanie Amanda Williams, 32, both of Rogers
Brandon Michael Gilbreth, 23, and Chloe Beth Keeling, 22, both of Farmington
Andrew Paul Mitzel, 39, and Amanda Emily Cude-Woods, 36, both of Fayetteville
William James Pamlin, 48, and Candice Jo Woody Prairie, 49, both of Grove
Dallas Ky Smith, 29, and Rachel Kay Murphy, 27, both of Fayetteville
Zachary D Stafford, 24, and Hailie Nicole Luebbers, 21, both of Elkins
Austin Lee Sutterfield, 25, and Kelsey Nikale Phillips, 33, both of Springdale
Jimmy Drew Trucks, 58, and Lynette Diane Reilly, 61, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 2
Nathaniel James Bostic, 30, and Emily Anne Borntrager, 30, both of Fayetteville
Coleman Reece Brainerd, 26, and Elizabeth Suzanne Parsley, 26, both of Fayetteville
William Thomas Bryles III, 23, and Lacie Marie Carte, 23, both of Cane Hill
Ronney Wayne Cain, 51, and Sabrina Dale Rodgers, 50, both of Springdale
Ahmad Chaudhary, 31, and Emily Elizabeth Coady, 35, both of Springdale
Daytin Anthony Davis, 19, and Katie Brooke Jones, 18, both of Lincoln
Robert Norvelle Duncan Jr, 37, and Lauren Elizabeth Post, 34, both of Fayetteville
Vladimir De Jesus Landaverde Mancia, 23, and Shyanne Nicole Chagolla, 23, both of Springdale
Peyton James Lickfelt, 21, and Bailey Rae Hopkins, 20, both of Springdale
Shay Bradley Longmate 24, and Lauren Margaret Hacala, 23, both of Fayetteville
Austin Jay Mosher, 22, and Katie Anne Clookey, 24, both of Fayetteville
Connor John Nicholson, 22, and Sidney Leeann Welch, 21, both of Farmington
Juan Pablo Ocha Baeza, 19, and Destiny Anne Segur, 22, both of Farmington
Abel Reyes Jr., 46, and Diana Lea Robertson, 64, both of Fayetteville
Gregory Nathan Smith Jr., 29, and Amanda Nicole Williams, 27, both of Irving, Texas
Thomas Soto-Mora, 18, and Jessica Anguiano, 19, both of Springdale
Alex Antonio Tejada, 33, and Kelsey Leann Ratcliff, 35, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Thao, 32, and Zoua Pa Lee, 30, both of Fayetteville
Travis Lee Truax, 45, and Erin Lane Salem, 39, both of Springdale
Bryson Jaquan Wright, 20, and Alana Mariah Jolie Hobson, 20, both of Wichita, Kan.
Sept. 6
Forrest Lee Adams, 63, Springdale and Joni Renee Collins, 60, Little Rock
James Eric Blakemore, 41, and Rachelle Jean Dobbs, 39, both of West Fork
Kalee Nicole Boyette, 31, and Crystal Jade Smith, 26, both of Fayetteville
Andrew Chase Micciche, 27, and Laura Caroline Gardner, 24, both of Fayetteville
David Ernesto Romero Alvarado, 27, and Nubia Yaneth Zecena Aguilar, 28, both of Springdale
Ryan Andrew Witthans, 36, and Elizabeth Ann Alspach, 35, both of Fayetteville
Sept. 7
Wade Matthew Fortin, 35, and Amber Lynne Sharp, 32, both of Elkins
Trey Crockett Bing Killian, 28, and Bailey Ellen Crider, 28, both of Fayetteville
Varun Chandra Maheshwari, 37, Bentonville, and Sarah Frances Walker, 36, Edmond, Okla.
Jason Allen Stout, 38, and Kodi Renee Evans, 40, both of Springdale
Juan Pedro Vargas Araujo, 21, and Jeeylynn Hong, 22, both of Fayetteville