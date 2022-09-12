Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Aug. 29

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Brown growth buildup on ice chute of dish machine. Outside of pans used in walk-in cooler had remnants of old date-marking measures. No proof of staff or owner having a certified food manager certificate.

Braum's Ice Cream

1119 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands and only changed gloves when swapping from cooking raw burger patties to reach ready-to-eat food. Ice machine had a buildup of grime on sides of ice storage wall. Sanitizer bucket for wiping cloths at 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

Little Einstein Montessori

1110 S.E. Evergreen St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit not posted.

McDonald's

1702 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Burritos in the upright reach-in cooler are 42-46 degrees. According to the date marking , they were made at or around 9 a.m. this morning, yet they are not at 41 degrees or below almost six hours later. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Cashier making an ice cream cone, handled the cone at the top uncovered part of the cone as well as around the paper covering the cone. Handwashing sink at the front does not turn on consistently. It will work sometimes and not other times. Sanitizer concentration for two of the three wiping cloth buckets did not register any sanitizer concentration. This facility has a container for clean and a separate one for dirty cloths. The water the clean ones are stored in is visibly dirty and greasy. Repeat violation.

Northwest Medical Center-Morrison Food Service

3000 Medical Center Parkway, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hand sink on wall by dry storage is out of order.

Pei Wei Fresh Kitchen

4895 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 300, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Light bulb shield missing above grill area.

Posh Tot Learning Academy

2000 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Primrose of Rogers

650 S. Dodson Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ambient thermometer in one door salad refrigerator is broken into two pieces. No temperature measuring device for heat sanitizing dish machine. Accumulation of brown growth on black plastic chute of ice machine.

Aug. 30

ABC Happy Kids Learning Center

1700 Commerce Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: No handwash signage present. Spray bottles not labeled with contents or label has faded over time.

Noncritical violations: None

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of certified food protection manager.

Golden Corral

2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: Diced ham being held at 53 degrees, and chopped chicken being held at 61 degrees on salad bar. Milk being held at 43 degrees in bakery walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Sanitizer concentration measuring 0 ppm in sanitizer container. Several cracked and broken tiles in dish area. Black growth on ceiling inside ice machine. Receptacles not covered in stalls of ladies restroom.

Highlands Pub

1 Pamona Drive, Bella Vista

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Slicer had some food debris on it. Posted permit expired on June 30, 2022.

Panda Express Restaurant

2775 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Small strainer used to removed particles from the fryer oil is stored hanging on the water line behind the faucet at the three-compartment sink.

Rogers Head Start

109 W. Industrial Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat produce.

Noncritical violations: None

Steak and Shake

1715 S. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Dirty syrup pump being kept in handwashing sink near ice machine.

Noncritical violations: Tiles missing beneath fryer. Multiple surfaces have food debris and dirt accumulation. Liquid pooling beneath ice cream cabinet and shake station. Food debris beneath fryer, liquid pooling where tiles are missing. Sauce splattered on wall and floor near walk-in cooler.

Wendy's

221 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Large buildup of ice in the walk-in cooler.

Big Whiskey

2998 U.S. 412 East, Suite D, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handled raw fish and just changed gloves without washing hands first. Server touched the tip of a taco shell when putting chips on the plate and handled bun with bare hands to add sauce to burger. Mashed potatoes and spinach dip in the walk in are not at 41 degrees or below. Repeat violation. Previous inspections temperature issue may have been due to improper cooling. Several items in the drawer below the grill are not at 41 degrees or below. Repeat violation. Ensure drawer is being completely closed during use. Reduced oxygen package (ROP vacuum packed) fish in grill drawer no longer frozen and stored under refrigeration seal is not broken. Break the seal on all ROP fish as soon as the product it removed from the freezer according to the manufactures directions on the package/box. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Thermometer in the two-door glass door cooler is broken. Replace as needed. Open container of bourbon stored in the cabinet at the bar. Personal items stored on top of canisters of bourbon in the bar. Ice scoop holder at the servers station has tape on the side of the holder. The scoop is in contact with the tape. Repeat violation. Condensation, white and black substance on the drain lines for the beer tap lines in the cabinet. One shelf has some liquid on it that may be from the condensation or the drain water line. Permit posted is expired.

Aug. 31

Big Orange Burgers, Salads & Shakes

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3100, Rogers

Critical violations: Handwashing sink not working in women's restroom.

Noncritical violations: None

Foghorn's Siloam Springs

1400 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Potato slicer is visibly dirty with food debris. Food in the second prep table is not at 41 degrees or below. Thermometer reading 35 degrees. Cooked bacon was put in the unit hot after cooking. Cold cuts at 44 degrees and chicken at 45 degrees. Mac and cheese sauce and 45 sauce exceed the seven day hold.

Noncritical violations: New manager does not have a food safety manager certificate. Employee is not wearing an effective hair restraint. Employee wearing jewelry on hand and watch on wrist. Shelves in the sauce refrigerator are rusty. Equipment on the serving line is visibly dirty with food and grease buildup.

It'll Do Brew

2110 Slack St., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired July 30, 2022.

Moonbeam's Pastries

1601 Klauss Lane, Apt. D, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Large door open during inspection. No quat test strips.

Taqueria Real Jacona

2308 S.E. 28th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in three-door sliding refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available at time of inspection. Paper bags of rice and mesh bags of onions being stored directly on floor. Employee not wearing proper hair restraint. Posted permit expired.

Walmart Market-Food Store

1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Four cans with dents on the seals for retail sale.

Whisk & Spool Pastry Shop

708 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee not wearing effective hair restraint.

Workman's Travel Center-Food

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Workman's Travel Center-Deli/Bakery

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Carton of eggs stored on top of ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler. No sanitizer in mechanical ware washing machine.

Noncritical violations: None

Workman's Travel Center-Retail Food

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: No sanitizer in large mechanical ware washing machine.

Noncritical violations: No test strips available at time of inspection.

Sept. 1

Barnette's Dairyette

111 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Potato slicer has food debris on it. Person in charge said potatoes were not sliced today.

Noncritical violations: Case in the upright freezer is preventing the freezer door from closing all the way. Employee food on the refrigerator, stored on top of facility food container. Employee closed beverage stored on the top shelf above facility food in the refrigerator. Black-grease like substance around the hinge and handle guides and other parts on the potato slicer. Foam cup used in the bulk sugar container. Use only approved utensils. Repeat violation. White fry refrigerator door is visibly dirty. Standing water in the bottom of the ice cream topping prep table. Candies/containers are sitting in the standing water. Permit posted is expired. Permit fee has not been paid.

Capriccio Ristorante

5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Suite 130, Rogers

Critical violations: Sanitizer not dispensing in mechanical ware washing machine. Items beneath prep table not date marked.

Noncritical violations: No consumer advisory for consuming raw or undercooked meats on menu. Sealed vacuumed packed fish thawing in walk-in cooler.

Don Taco

935 W. Tulsa St., Suite B, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Food in the prep table and the three-door cooler are not at 41 degrees or below. Items are not date marked as needed. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: Person in charge has taken the class and passed but does not have the certificate. Person in charge has 10 days to obtain certificate.

Glen Duffy Elementary-Cafeteria

601 El Paso St. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No heat test strips or irreversible heat measuring plate. The sanitizer test strips did not match the sanitizer.

God's Pantry

17938 Dennis Mitchell Road, Garfield

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No retail food permit posted.

Happy Hearts And Hands Childcare

2703 N. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Kids For The Future

3307 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

PF Chang's China Bistro

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 13100, Rogers

Critical violations: Chlorine solution measuring less than 25 ppm in mechanical dishwashing machine.

Noncritical violations: Vents and ceiling tiles have accumulation of dust in kitchen above food preparation areas.

Thai Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands after washing dishes and before prepping food. Dish machine at 0 ppm concentration chlorine. Multiple house-made sauces are not date marked. Multiple bags of onions and rice were stored on the kitchen floor. Two dirty wiping cloths were stored under a cutting board around food that is being prepared.

Noncritical violations: There is an accumulation of grease on hood above grill and wok causing grease to drip. Grease is also accumulating on the wall next to the hood. Shelves for clean pots and pans above three-compartment sink have an accumulation of food debris and residue. Inside of the microwave there is an accumulation of food debris and grease.

The Grill 102

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 10, Bentonville

Critical violations: Hand washing sink had dirty linens in it at start of inspection. Employee washed dishes but did not sanitize them before drying them.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager documentation available. Chlorine test strips were not located during inspection. Service sink was disconnected. Permit expired July 2022.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

4050 S. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Diced tomatoes being held at 49 degrees, mango salsa at 51 degrees and shredded cheese at 51 degrees in prep table. Prep table had been unplugged from maintenance visit earlier in day.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 29 -- Camp War Eagle, 2609 W. Storage Parkway Road, Rogers; Slim Chickens, 2002 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers; Walgreens, 1311 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Aug. 31 -- Mary Mae Jones Elementary, 500 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Rogers Early Learning Center, 2712 W. Olive St., Rogers; Walmart Market-Deli/Bakery, 1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Sept. 1 -- Gravette Food Service Warehouse, 600 El Paso St. S.E., Gravette; Sunshine School And Development, 3400 N. Woods Lane, Rogers

Sept. 2 -- Bentonville Preparatory School, 211 S.E. 34th St., Suite 13, Bentonville; Frank Tillery Elementary, 621 W. Elm St., Rogers; Panda Express, 319 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Rogers East Side Elementary, 505 E. New Hope Road, Rogers; Wendy's, 814 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville