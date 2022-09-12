Biden honors victims of 9/11 terror attacks





WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden marked the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, taking part in a somber wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon held under a steady rain and paying tribute to "extraordinary Americans" who gave their lives on one of the nation's darkest days.

Sunday's ceremony occurred a little more than a year after Biden ended the long and costly war in Afghanistan that the U.S. and allies launched in response to the terror attacks.

Biden noted that even after the United States left Afghanistan that his administration continues to pursue those responsible for the 9/11 attacks. Last month, Biden announced the U.S. had killed Ayman al-Zawahri, the al-Qaida leader who helped plot the Sept. 11 attacks, in a clandestine operation.

"We will never forget, we will never give up," Biden said. "Our commitment to preventing another attack on the United States is without end."

The president was joined by family members of the fallen, first responders who had been at the Pentagon on the day of the attack, as well as Defense Department leadership for the annual moment of tribute carried out in New York City, the Pentagon and Somerset County, Pa.

In ending the Afghanistan war, the Democratic president followed through on a campaign pledge to bring home U.S. troops from the country's longest conflict. But the war concluded chaotically in August 2021, when the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed, a grisly bombing killed 170 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops at Kabul's airport, and thousands of desperate Afghans gathered in hopes of escape before the final U.S. cargo planes departed over the Hindu Kush.

Biden marked the one-year anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan late last month in low-key fashion. He issued a statement in honor of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport and spoke by phone with U.S. veterans assisting ongoing efforts to resettle in the United States Afghans who helped the war effort.

Biden on Sunday said an "incredible debt" was owed to the U.S. troops who served in Afghanistan as well as their families. More than 2,200 U.S. service members were killed and more than 20,000 were wounded over the course of the nearly 20-year war, according to the Pentagon.

He also vowed that the nation will "never fail to meet the sacred obligation to you to properly prepare and equip those that we send into harm's way and care for those and their families when they come home -- and to never, ever, ever forget."

'JUST LIKE YESTERDAY'

The loss still felt immediate to Bonita Mentis, who wore a necklace with a photo of her slain sister, Shevonne Mentis.

"It's been 21 years, but it's not 21 years for us. It seems like just yesterday," she said before reading victims' names at the World Trade Center to a crowd that included Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

On Sept. 11, 2001, conspirators from the al-Qaida Muslim militant group seized control of jets to use them as passenger-filled missiles, hitting the trade center's twin towers and the Pentagon. The fourth plane was headed for Washington but crashed near Shanksville, Pa., after crew members and passengers tried to storm the cockpit.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, reconfigured national security policy and spurred a U.S. "war on terror" worldwide.

Pierre Roldan, who lost his cousin Carlos Lillo, a paramedic, said "we had some form of justice" when a U.S. raid killed Osama bin Laden in 2011.

"Now that al-Zawahri is gone, at least we're continuing to get that justice," Roldan said.

The self-proclaimed mastermind of the attacks, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, still awaits a long-postponed military tribunal. An attorney for one of Mohammed's co-defendants last week confirmed ongoing negotiations toward a potential agreement to avoid a trial and impose lesser but still lengthy sentences.

The Sept. 11 attacks stirred -- for a time -- a sense of national pride and unity for many, while also subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and engendering debate over the balance between safety and civil liberties. In ways both subtle and plain, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.

But like some other victims' relatives, Jay Saloman fears that Americans' consciousness of 9/11 is receding.

"It was a terrorist attack against our country that day. And theoretically, everybody should remember it and, you know, take precautions and watch out," said Saloman, who lost his brother, Wayne Saloman.

By tradition, no political figures speak at the Ground Zero ceremony. The observance centers, instead, on relatives reading aloud the names of the dead.

Like a growing number of readers, Brooke Walsh-DiMarzio wasn't born yet when her relative died. But she took the podium to honor her grandmother, Barbara Walsh.

"I'm here today to represent generation 9/12, those who never experienced 9/11 but still suffer the aftermath of it," Walsh-DiMarzio said. "We will never, ever forget."

Nikita Shah wore a T-shirt that bore the de facto epigraph of the annual commemoration -- "never forget" -- and the name of her father, Jayesh Shah. She was 10 when he was killed.

The family later moved to Houston but often returns to New York for the anniversary to be "around people who kind of experienced the same type of grief and the same feelings after 9/11," Shah said.

Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American sentiments about Sept. 11 -- grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, occasional political barbs and a poignant accounting of the graduations, weddings, births and daily lives that victims have missed. A few readers note recent events, this year ranging from the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Some relatives also lament that a nation that came together -- to some extent -- after the attacks has since splintered apart. Federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as equally urgent.

"It took a tragedy to unite us. It should not take another tragedy to unite us again," said Andrew Colabella, whose cousin, John DiGiovanni, died in the 1993 bombing World Trade Center bombing that presaged 9/11.

Communities around the country marked the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations, and some Americans joined in volunteer projects. Others observed the anniversary with their own reflections.

More than 70 of Sekou Siby's co-workers perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the trade center's north tower. He had the day off because another cook asked him to switch shifts.

"Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost that I can never recover," says Siby, now president of ROC United, a restaurant workers' advocacy group. He said ahead of the anniversary that the attacks made him wary of becoming attached to people when "you have no control over what's going to happen to them next."

Ginny Barnett volunteered at the Shanksville site after the attacks and struggled for years to come to terms with the tragedy. She gradually found hope by volunteering for the memorial there now.

"I have seen firsthand the evil that man can do, but I have also seen the good that man can do," Barnett said Sunday. "With God's help, we can focus on and foster good, rather than let hate and anger consume us."

'SHARPER FOCUS'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday criticized Biden's handling of the end of the war and noted that the country has spiraled downward under renewed Taliban rule since the U.S. withdrawal.

"Now, one year on from last August's disaster, the devastating scale of the fallout from President Biden's decision has come into sharper focus," McConnell said. "Afghanistan has become a global pariah. Its economy has shrunk by nearly a third. Half of its population is now suffering critical levels of food insecurity."

The president also remembered the words of comfort Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week, sent to the American people soon after the 2001 attacks: "Grief is the price we pay for love." Biden said those words remain as poignant as they did 21 years ago but the weight of loss also remains heavy.

"On this day, when the price feels so great, Jill and I are holding all of you close to our hearts." Biden said.

Biden has recently dialed up warnings about what he calls the "extreme ideology" of former President Donald Trump and his "MAGA Republican" adherents as a threat to American democracy. Without naming Trump, Biden again on Sunday raised a call for Americans to safeguard democracy.

"It's not enough to stand up for democracy once a year or every now and then," Biden said. "It's something we have to do every single day. So this is a day not only to remember, but also is a day for renewal and resolve for each and every American in our devotion to this country, to the principles it embodies, to our democracy."

First lady Jill Biden spoke to a crowd at the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, where she recalled the concern she had about her sister Bonny Jacobs, a United Airlines flight attendant.

She said the attacks showed that "with courage and kindness we can be a light in that darkness."

"It showed us that we are all connected to one another," said Biden, who was joined by her sister in Shanksville for Sunday's commemoration. "So as we stand on this sacred and scarred earth, a record of our collective grief and a monument to the memories that live on each day, this is the legacy we much carry forward: Hope that defies hate."

Information for this article was contributed by Jennifer Peltz, Karen Matthews, Julie Walker, Colleen Long, Ron Todt and Dave Collins of The Associated Press.

FILE - President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff, participate in a wreath ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the Pentagon in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, standing at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial site, which commemorates the lives lost at the Pentagon and onboard American Airlines Flight 77. With the President, not shown, are Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and his wife Hollyanne Milley. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)



Visitors walk through the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial outside the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



FILE - A man walks with a child through Fort Bliss' Dona Ana Village where Afghan refugees are being housed, in New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2021. President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Sunday's somber commemoration comes a little more than a year after the Democratic president ended the war in Afghanistan that was launched by the U.S. and allies in response to the terror attacks. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)



First responders salute in a driving rain as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at sunrise on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



First responders stand in a driving rain as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at sunrise on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



First lady Jill Biden participates in a wreath laying at the Flight 93 National Memorial Wall of Names following a ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in Shanksville, Pa., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)



Flowers are visible on one of the benches at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial outside the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, during a ceremony to honor and remember the victims of the September 11th terror attack. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



FILE - A Taliban fighter stands guard in the Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, Sept. 8, criticized President Joe Biden's handling of the end of the war and noted that the country has spiraled under renewed Taliban rule since the U.S. withdrawal. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)



A first responder stands in a driving rain as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at sunrise on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)







A man prays Sunday at the south pool of the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York during a ceremony to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. More photos at arkansasonline.com/91222/. (AP/Julia Nikhinson)











Gallery: Remembering Sept. 11 in 2022







