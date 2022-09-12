Board hopefuls want oversight

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Board of Directors needs greater oversight of city spending, several challengers for city board seats said Thursday at the candidate forum the Garland Good Government Group hosted at the Garland County Library.

Former Justice of the Peace George Pritchett said the board’s oversight has eroded, with elected board members ceding authority to unelected “bureaucrats.” He’s one of five hopefuls for the open District 2 seat longtime Director Elaine Jones is retiring from.

He pointed to the increased spending authority previous boards have given the city manager. The 2015-16 board increased the threshold for competitive bidding from $40,000 to $60,000, allowing the city’s chief executive to waive competitive bidding for items below that amount and to purchase them without board approval.

“We kept raising the level of which bureaucrats could spend,” he said. “It took off about a third to two-thirds of the items on the agenda. The bureaucrats run it, and they only take the high dollar things to the city board.” District 4 Candidate Dudley Webb III said reducing the city manager’s spending authority would give the board more opportunities to ferret out wasteful spending.

“If we make some changes in that area, that in itself will eliminate a lot of fluff items and focus on items we need for our city,” he said.

Webb said the board needs to review spending on consulting and services the city outsources. The staff may be able to assume some services the city currently contracts to third parties, he said.

District 4 incumbent Carroll Weatherford didn’t attend the forum but has also questioned the city’s reliance on consultants. He asked why the city would spend $40,000 for an affordable housing strategy at the board’s Aug. 6 goal-setting workshop.

The $40,000 was included in midyear budget adjustments the board approved at its Sept. 6 business meeting, part of the $123,721 in increases to more than 20 general fund line items. The enabling resolution included a $213,721 increase in general fund revenues.

District 5 candidate Chad Polk said the board hasn’t held city officials accountable for cost overruns on the Lake Ouachita water supply project. The city has said what was initially a $110 million project could reach $150 million. The unexpected cost of boring the 17-mile-long raw waterline under Mazarn Creek contributed to the overrun. The city and its contract engineer had budgeted for the cheaper float and sink crossing method.

“In my line of work, if I miss something by a couple thousand dollars I’ve got people screaming at me, ‘How can you miss this by that much?’” Polk, a real estate broker, said. “That’s just unacceptable. No knock on the people who are there, but I feel they’ve been in this position long enough where if you were going to see some tangible results you would’ve seen them by now.” District 5 incumbent Karen Garcia said she’s required more accountability from city staff, requesting monthly reports on expenditures of the city’s federal pandemic assistance funds and changes in how the board reviews monthly financial statements.

She said she sponsored the 2012 resolution that established a general fund reserve equal to 16.5% of annual expenses.

“It had been depleted when I joined the board,” Garcia, a retired certified public accountant, said. “Now we have over $16.5 million in the general reserve. I’m the experienced, fiscal conservative candidate.” Mayor Pat McCabe, who’s running for a second elected term, said “there’s not a lot of fluff in the city budget.” “Any reallocation of funds will reduce the services in one area at the expense of another,” he said, noting about half of the general fund’s more than $30 million annual budget supports the police and fire funds.

He said while other cities have put off making capital investments in their water systems, Hot Springs is investing in its future with the water supply project that will increase treatment capacity by 60% while almost doubling the city’s raw water supply.